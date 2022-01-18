Get 2 boxes of Tokyo Banana for just $12 at 7-Eleven

Last September, convenience store chain 7-Eleven announced that they would be selling popular Japanese snack Tokyo Banana on a pre-order basis.

Now, the snack is available in-stores at a promotional price of just $7 (U.P. $10.90). You can also get two boxes for $12, which works out to $6 per box.

Each box contains four individually-wrapped pieces of Tokyo Banana.

This deal is only available while stocks last.

Do note that not every 7-Eleven outlet carries Tokyo Banana. Click here for a full list of the participating outlets.

Deal ends: While stocks last

