Get fuller-looking brows with these 7 eyebrow gels

Our eyes - and eyebrows - are more important than ever, with masks covering up the lower half of our faces.

As the saying goes, the eyes are the windows to the soul, and the eyebrows have an important role in framing them.

With tons of eyebrow makeup products on the market, it might be hard to know which one to get.

Enter the eyebrow gel.

Known for taming and making your eyebrows look fuller and fluffier, these gels tend to be overlooked in many routines.

They can also differ significantly from product to product.

But they have one thing in common: They can enhance your brows and shape them just the way you like it.

If you're looking to upgrade your brow game, keep reading to see the seven best eyebrow gels, below.

1. MAC Cosmetics eye brows big boost fibre gel, $41

Available in eight different shades, the MAC Cosmetics Eye Brows Big Boost Fibre Gel is made to give your brows that much-needed boost in one stroke.

The tinted formula is said to help create the illusion of thicker, fuller-looking brows in an instant while promising a long-wearing formula that stays on all day and night.

2. Benefit Cosmetics gimme brow+ volumising eyebrow gel mini, $25

At times, we tend to go overboard with our eyebrow pencils and we end up with fuzzy eyebrows that look like two large caterpillars sitting on our faces.

And so if you prefer something a little more natural, consider this iconic favourite by Benefit Cosmetics.

The Gimme Brow+ Volumising Eyebrow Gel Mini comes in an adorable fun-sized package that fits perfectly into your purse and comes in handy when you need a touch up when you're on-the-go.

Aside from its tinted formula, the eyebrow gel also boasts a water-resistant and long-wearing formula that promises a mess-proof application while keeping your brows on fleek all day long.

3. Glossier boy brow, US$16 (S$21.50)

If you're a true beauty aficionado, you'd probably know what Glossier's Boy Brow is.

This true cult classic is well-loved and highly raved by many for good reason and we can understand why.

Inspired by traditional hair pomade, the Boy Brow Grooming Pomade gives your brows that soft and full look that doesn't stiffen or flake.

But that's not all.

In fact, this true classic has also been said to be formulated with Oleic Acid, Lecithin, and Soluble Collagen that work to condition and moisturise brows after each application.

They come in five different shades so you'll definitely be able to find that will suit your look.

4. Sephora collection clear brow gel, $18

By far one of the most affordable options out there, this clear brow gel by Sephora is perfect for those who hate spending time on their brows. It's pretty clear cut.

Whether you've drawn your brows or if you prefer to keep it natural, this lightweight, clear formula sets and tames your brows in one sweep while offering a natural, and long-lasting finish.

5. Anastasia Beverly Hills dipbrow gel mini, $17

Best made for brunettes, Anastasia Beverly Hills' range of Dipbrow Gel Mini comes with a wide variety of brown shades for you to choose from.

This highly pigmented, waterproof brow gel delivers fuller-looking, fluffy and defined brows with its long-lasting, full coverage tint that will keep your brows in shape the whole day.

6. Tarte busy gal brow gel, $33

Tame and tint your brows in an instant with Tarte's Busy Gal Brow Gel. Eponymous to its name, this brow gel is made for those with hectic schedules or who are always on the go.

This gel is essentially a vegan, waterproof 3-in-1 tinted gel that delivers shape and a subtle tint of colour to your hairs while keeping your brows in place for up to 12 hours.

7. Hourglass arch brow volumising fiber gel, $47

With a more subtle finish than most, Hourglass Arch Brow Volumising Fiber Gel delivers brows that are softer yet full without it looking too precise or overdone.

Thanks to its buildable tinted gel formula, you can apply as many coats as you like on your brows to achieve different intensities - be it for a look that's perfectly sculpted or more natural.

This article was first published in Her World Online.