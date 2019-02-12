Get a glimpse into the exclusive Straits Clan club

Some Singaporeans may remember the row of four shophouses in Bukit Pasoh Road from its days as the trendy New Majestic Hotel.

Built in 1928 in the Art Deco style, it is admired for the elegant geometric patterns adorning its balconies and the stained glass window fanlights.

The 22,000 sq ft space has now been transformed into the Straits Clan, a members-only clubhouse with work spaces, alcoves, entertainment lounges, eateries, a gym and a spa.

Only the Clan Cafe and Kin restaurant in the lobby are open to the public.

The Clan Cafe.

PHOTO: The Straits Times

While the clubhouse's interior is comfortably modern, design firm Takenouchi Webb has deliberately chosen materials and colours which pay tribute to Singapore's heritage and evoke a sense of nostalgia.

Terrazzo tiles and Shanghai plaster are common surfaces throughout and much of the furniture is made with rattan or Indonesian teak wood.

There is a jade-green onyx wall in the bistro inspired by tabletops in traditional coffee shops, while the one between the lobby and restaurant comprises cement breeze blocks reminiscent of old houses.

The reading lounge offers spaces for work or private conversations.

The reading lounge.

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Club members can head to the Tasting Room to experience fine whiskeys and wine.

The Tasting Room is an exquisite private saloon where members experience the club’s collection of the finest whiskeys and wines.

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Restaurant Kin, which is helmed by chef Damian D'Silva and is open to the public, has a menu that features Singaporean cuisine.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.