'Get this man a modelling contract': 92-year-old grandpa slays Peaky Blinders-themed photoshoot

Age is just a number, right?

And you are never too old to look stylish, even if it's just for a photoshoot.

One elderly man managed just that, showcasing his sartorial side with a stylish Peaky Blinders-themed shoot helmed by his grandson, budding street-photographer Song Thye.

Song Thye uploaded a 59-second clip on TikTok yesterday (May 15), documenting the photo session.

The video started with his 92-year-old grandfather watching an episode from the British drama series Peaky Blinders on TV.

"My grandfather was watching Peaky Blinders and told me he wanted to dress like them," the subtitle read.

Set in 1920s Birmingham, England, the popular period crime show centres around the Peaky Blinders street gang, which is loosely based on the real-life gang of the same name.

Following the fashion of the show, Song Thye's grandfather was dressed to the nines. He donned a white shirt with a blue tie and a double-breasted vest.

To complete the look, his grandfather threw on an overcoat and wore a flat cap, which are commonly associated with older working-class Englishmen.

To top it off, the shoot was shot around the Civic District (most likely the National Gallery Singapore), and the heritage architecture backdrop really set the mood for the shoot.

The results?

A stunning set of photographs.

The grandfather was a natural in front of the camera, from posing with a walking cane to his hardened facial expression.

The comments section was filled with praise, with netizens rallying to "get this man a modelling contract".

Some even noted how the grandfather bore a resemblance to one of the show's key characters Arthur Shelby, the eldest brother of the Shelby family in Peaky Blinders.

Others chose to take a humorous view with one netizen putting a local spin on the award-winning series with the comment "Kaya Toasters".

Some wondered how the elderly model braved the heat. Song Thye allayed their concerns by mentioning that the photos were taken in the morning when it was windy, and the entire session lasted only for 15 minutes.

Not his first rodeo

This is not the first time Song Thye's grandfather played muse to him.

In a separate video, his grandfather was so inspired by the pictures his grandson took that he wanted to be a part of it.

Akin to a magazine spread, the shoot featured the grandfather dressed in various outfits at different locations.

In one photo, he was dressed in a polo tee while wearing shades and holding a cane. The backdrop was rather interesting – a laundromat. The shot reminded us of the recent Academy Award-winning movie Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The next snap had a futuristic feel to it. Shot at what looks like in an MRT station, the grandfather was sporting neon-coloured eyewear with a hoodie and a flannel shirt to complete the look.

In another picture, he was seated and dressed in neutral hues, complementing the pastel-coloured HDB void deck that served as the backdrop. Hypebeast-worthy indeed.

Safe to say, he knows how to deliver a good pose, no matter the theme.

Senior citizens can model too

In 2020, a group of senior citizens modelled for Ikea's first merchandise line.

Titled Eftertrada, which means "succeed" in Swedish, the collection comprises T-shirts and hoodies, bath towels, water bottles and canvas totes.

Joining hands with creative agency TBWA Singapore, the line was fronted by 70-something models in a street-style photoshoot at Chinatown.

The campaign was called Style for All, which seems apt, with TBWA affectionately calling the talents "glam-mas and glam-pas".



