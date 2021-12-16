Get Merry Ready: Christmas gift ideas and tips on hosting the most delicious party

With the festive season just round the corner, AsiaOne and Parkway Parade are here to help you Get Merry Ready. From the best gifts for those closest to your heart, to tips on hosting a wonderful party, read on to get ready for Christmas!

The festive lights are up and radio DJs are playing songs about snow and the jolly man in red. If you haven't got started on your Christmas shopping, don't fret, we have prepared the perfect guide for you.

So many friends, but you can't invite everyone over? You can still spread your love to them with gifts. We have thoughtful pressie ideas for mum and dad, trendy ones for your besties, and fun toys for the little ones (maybe the kids at heart, too).

We hear your wish to plan a feast at home without the need to toil in the kitchen for hours. Impress your guests with a sumptuous spread of mouth-watering bites that will not only satiate everyone's appetite but also look great on your Instagram posts!

You can also save yourself the hassle of running around several places to get everything ready; just head to Parkway Parade and you'll find everything you need in one destination.

Beautiful gift ideas for your special ones

For mum and dad

Let your parents know they're in your heart all the time with quality pieces from esteemed watch specialist The Hour Glass. The brand houses a collection of exquisite timepieces from over 50 brands from the ever-classic Rolex, A. Lange & Sohne to Zenith.

On him:

Purple polo t-shirt ($69.90), checked blazer ($498), white pocket square ($20), maroon pants (price to be determined), Benjamin Barker, L1

Yellow gold and diamond watch ($26,300), Rolex, The Hour Glass, L1

Brown belt ($39.90), Uniqlo, Basement



On her:

Dangling earrings ($39), Chomel, L1

Rose gold watch ($21,450), Rolex, The Hour Glass, L1

Checkered dress ($169), J@Wardrobe, L2



Location:

The Hour Glass, #01-47 to 52, Parkway Parade,

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Not only are they practical gifts, exquisite watches also have great investment value, so your financially-savvy parents will surely appreciate them.

Keep them in the pink of health with tonics from Eu Yan Sang. Take your pick from their new products such as the Pure American Ginseng Capsules, Premium Peach Gum Bird's Nest Drink, and Gastro-Immune Probiotics. If you can't decide what to get, go for their Christmas hamper selections like the Jolly tidings hamper with an assortment of bird's nest, essence of chicken and a tea set.

For your BFFs

If your best friends have been the shining beacons in your life, it's only apt that you gift them sparkly jewellery from Swarovski. Inspired by the Pop Art movement, their latest Dulcis collection features eye-catching crystals in bright colours like aqua blue, green, pink, purple and yellow — great for that exuberant friend who loves a loud burst of style and colour.

Location:

Swarovski, #01-09/K8, Parkway Parade

PHOTO: AsiaOne

For those who prefer a modest charm, the Millenia collection is classy and a conversation piece with its timeless elegance.

For a playful gift idea, look to handmade beauty products brand Lush. Their limited-edition festive products are cute and smell sugary, and will definitely get your friends into the Christmas mood.

There are gift sets such as the Sweet Christmas set that contains a Butterbear Bath Bomb and a Snow Fairy Bubble Bar. Alternatively, you can pick up individual pieces like the North Pole Bubble Bar, candy floss-scented Snow Fairy Body Conditioner or Plum Duff Shower Gel.

If your friends love this holiday season, we recommend Yankee Candle's reed diffusers in fragrances like Sparkling Cinnamon, Holiday Hearth and Spiced Pumpkin — they'll feel like it's Christmas at any time of the year!

For the kids and young-at-heart

No question about it, toys and games are what you need to get for this lovely group. Make your way to Secret Chamber for their huge stash of Lego sets; the special Christmas 2021 releases include the Santa's visit box set, Santa's sleigh, Christmas wreath, as well as four different advent calendars (City, Harry Potter, Friends and Marvel The Avengers).

You will also find great gifts at Toys"R"Us. How about a Barbie Nutcracker Sugar Plum Princess doll, Monopoly Eternals, or the latest merchandise from Marvel movie Spider-Man: No Way Home?

For something that the whole family can play together, prepare a generous Timezone gift card pre-loaded with credits. Besides a wide range of carnival and arcade games, there's even social bowling where it's like the usual bowling alley but with shorter lanes so there's a higher chance of getting a strike!

Tips for hosting the party of the year

On her:

Sparkly earrings ($26), Chomel, L1

Detachable collar ($29), GG<5, L1

Midi dress ($109), brown belt ($149), ManneQueen, L2

Lace-up sneakers ($119), New Balance, L1



On him:

Graphic shirt ($59), Isetan, L1

Camel jacket ($94.90), Marks and Spencer, L2

Brown belt ($39.90), Uniqlo, Basement

White pants ($99.90), Benjamin Barker, L1

Lace-up sneakers ($119), New Balance, L1



Location:

GG<5, #01-86/87, Parkway Parade

PHOTO: AsiaOne

For the dining spread

Cooking a Christmas feast for your loved ones is a beautiful gesture but if you're not Gordon Ramsay or Rachael Ray, save yourself the hassle and leave the cooking to the professionals.

On him:

White shirt ($59.90), black pullover ($59.90), dark jeans ($99.90), Uniqlo, Basement



On her:

Dangling earrings ($28), Lovisa, L1

Maxi dress ($169), J@Wardrobe, L2



Location:

The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, #B-83H, Parkway Parade

PHOTO: AsiaOne

You can create your own charcuterie board by picking out a few of your favourite cured meats, cheeses, and crackers from Fairprice Xtra. You can also pre-order their Christmas roast meats like turkey, honey baked ham, truffle pork ribs or rib-eye beef, simply pre-heat the meats before serving!

If you prefer ready-to-eat finger foods, go for Tori-Q, which has a great variety of yummy yakitori sticks that will surely be popular with young kids. Did you know that Hokkaido Baked Cheese Tart sells savoury pies, too? There are two flavours — original and spicy — and they come in mini and mega sizes. Only rice will fill you up? No problem; Sushiro offers a selection of premium and mouthwatering sushi platter for takeaways.

For desserts, consider festive ice cream log cakes from Swensen's, which come in 1kg and 300g sizes, or the Christmas collection from Chalk Farm such as the Pistachio & Rose Cake. You can also pack some organic artisanal chocolate barks from Scoop Wholefoods in little bags as party favours for your guests.

To complete the party, pick up whiskies from The Whisky Distillery, champagnes from Bottles & Bottles, or even some Christmas-themed treats such as a Peppermint Mocha Ice Blended® (from $8.80), Mini Classic Log Cake ($7.50) and Red Velvet sliced cake ($6.90) from The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf!

For the sweet home

What's Christmas without festive decorations for your home? Check out the pop-up Christmas trees at Bed Bath N' Table which come complete with LED lights; the 120 cm-tall tree has 100 bulbs while the 210 cm-tall tree has 300 bulbs.

Next, select a few crystal ornaments from Swarovski's 2021 collection. Your home will look absolutely sparkly and magical with the LED lights reflecting off the crystal ornaments. One of the must-haves is their five-pointed star, which has undergone a transformational cut to sparkle with 67 clear crystal facets, in celebration of its 30th year tradition of the Swarovski annual edition ornament.

Want more hanging decorations? Marks & Spencer has a great selection of baubles and tree toppers. While you're there, you might want to pick up a Red Berry Wreath or Gold Sparkle Wreath to spruce up a plain wall.

Exclusively for Lendlease Plus Members, style up and shine bright at your favourite fashion and accessories stores to enjoy three times Plus$*! View the list of participating stores here.

If you're not a member yet, you can download the mobile app now and sign up as a new Lendlease Plus Member with the promo code '21XMASA1PP'; you'll be rewarded with 5,000 Plus$* in your account instantly!

*Terms and conditions apply.

Items featured in video:

Printed blouse ($118), Only Luxury Collection, L2

Printed biker jacket ($179), Kiminoya Garment, L2

White jade and pearl earrings ($3,590), Aslowe, L2

The article is brought to you in partnership with Parkway Parade.