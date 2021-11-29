Get Merry Ready: Christmas gifts for your BFFs at different stages of your life

With the festive season just around the corner, AsiaOne and PLQ are here to help you Get Merry Ready. From fashion tips to shine at any year-end event, to gift ideas for the loves of your life, stay tuned as we bibbidi-bobbidi-boo you into the star of the season!

More than just feasting, the year-end holiday season is all about spending quality time with different groups of loved ones in your life.

Understandably, many of us probably haven't had the chance to meet up with our closest friends as often as we'd like in recent times.

So what better way to show someone they're still appreciated than with a little heartfelt Christmas gift? After all, they may be out of sight but not out of your mind, or heart.

Here are some gift ideas for those special BFFs who've accompanied you through the various stages of your lives. And to save you some precious shopping time, they can all be gotten at PLQ Mall at Paya Lebar Quarter, conveniently located right next to the Paya Lebar MRT interchange.

Your inner circle

Left:

Tinted sunglasses ($148), Owndays, L2

Yellow dress ($39), Ms New, L2

Textured brooch ($19.90), Kimoj, L1

Drop earrings ($15), Afterall, L1

Right:

White shirt dress ($27.90), Yishion, L2

Knit square neck top ($29.90), TRT, L1

Pleated pants ($29.90), Ms New, L2

Mustard leather jacket ($39), Ms New, L2

Textured brooch ($19.90), Kimoj, L1

Flat hooped earrings ($15), Afterall, L1

​PHOTO: AsiaOne

Yes that's right, we all have a core group of friends who've gotten you through the stresses of this pandemic year intact. Don't they deserve the best?

Being besties, you should be privy to just what's on their wishlist. It could be the finest whisky from The Whisky Distillery to add to their collection or an Ogawa massager to soothe their tired, aching muscles.

Or perhaps they'd been eyeing the latest Jabra wireless earbuds but could never bear to part with the money — now's your chance to spoil them. If you're looking for something a little more personalised, pamper your bestie with customised charm jewellery from Pandora to let them know just how much you treasure them.

Left:

Sleeveless dress ($55.90), Mango, L1

White cropped blouse ($32.90), TRT, L1

Covered leather shoes ($119.90), Anothersole, L1

Ribbon brooch ($19.90), Kimoj, L1

Right:

White shirt dress ($89.90), Mango, L1

Suede trench coat ($39), Ms New, L2

Ribbon brooch ($19.90), Kimoj, L1

Ladies' watch ($109), Lee Cooper, Star Watches, L1

Braided belt ($29.90), TRT, L1

PHOTO: AsiaOne

For fashionistas, one bag is never enough, and luckily, you know what styles suit them best. Check out Mango and Aldo for all the chic bags and accessories of the season that can carry one from day to night.

And don't we all have that one friend who's a shoe-holic? Give the gift that will literally go that extra mile from shoe brands Melissa or Anothersole, superstitions be damned. Or if you're pantang, just get them to pay you $1 — besties won't mind.

The meet-once-a-year friends

Left:

Pinstripe blazer ($99.90) with matching pants ($89.90), Mango, L1

Louvre Museum graphic t-shirt ($19.90), Uniqlo, L2

Covered leather shoes ($119.90), Anothersole, L1

Studded headband ($10.90), The Green Party, B1

Chic handbag ($169), Aldo, L1

Right:

V-neck cropped cardigan ($49.90), Uniqlo, L2

Khaki knitted top ($32.90), TRT, L1

Cotton skirt ($69.90), TRT, L1

White-gold sneakers ($139), Aldo, L1

Diamante headband ($11.90), The Green Party, B1

Dangling earrings ($18), Kimoj, L1

Belted waist pouch ($39.90), TRT, L1

PHOTO: AsiaOne

You may have been close once upon a time, but due to time or circumstance, the friendships may have drifted. Each time you meet, the topics are similar and sometimes even the answers. But make no mistake, these people still hold a special place in your heart, and your annual meetups serve as a walk down memory lane — a nice reminder of the good ol' days amid our hectic present lives.

For this group, probably anything goes and our gift-giving abilities are only as good as our hazy memory of what they used to love.

One fool-proof gift idea? Something that's useful and pretty always does the trick.

Check out Houze for basic yet elegant home organisation products and other cute and snazzy household items from Tokyu Hands. Homebodies and the house-proud may also appreciate Akemi Uchi's range of bedding and bedroom accessories.

As Singapore's borders gradually open and we can slowly but surely travel again, why not prep your pals for that upcoming vaccinated travel lane (VTL) trip with travel-friendly lifestyle products from Iuiga or accessories and tumblers from Klosh? You can also shop Uniqlo's Heattech series if you and your friends are venturing into colder climates, or update your everyday wardrobe essentials with items from their Lifewear collection.

And if all else fails, there's always the fall-back plan — the gift of food.

Get granola jars and chocolate gift packs from Scoop Wholefoods or Christmas party platters from FairPrice Finest. The former also offers bulk whole foods and organic, earth-friendly products such as bamboo cutlery sets and beeswax food wraps.

Ladies only

Left:

Framed glasses ($158), Zoff, L1

White shirt dress ($89.90), Mango, L1

Suede trench coat ($39), Ms New, L2

Ribbon brooch ($19.90), Kimoj, L1

Ladies' watch ($109), Lee Cooper, Star Watches, L1

Braided belt ($29.90), TRT, L1

Right:

Round titanium glasses ($288), Zoff, L1

Sleeveless dress ($55.90), Mango, L1

White cropped blouse ($32.90), TRT, L1

Covered leather shoes ($119.90), Anothersole, L1

Ribbon brooch ($19.90), Kimoj, L1

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Where all secrets are spilled, tears are shed freely and you've seen each other at your best and worst on your girls' nights out. Strictly no boys allowed here.

You and your girl friends are so close that you're comfortable enough to go lingerie shopping. Take your pick for that gift for her from brand favourites such as 6ixty8ight, Pierre Cardin or Triumph.

For friends who are into beauty and personal grooming, select from a wide array of makeup from Etude House or skincare essentials from Innisfree. There's also OsakaKuma, where you can take your pick of hard-to-find beauty products sourced directly from Japan.

Complete their makeover with trendy accessories from Levi's or Afterall.

Left:

V-neck cropped cardigan ($49.90), Uniqlo, L2

Khaki knitted top ($32.90), TRT, L1

Cotton skirt ($69.90), TRT, L1

White-gold sneakers ($139), Aldo, L1

Diamante headband ($11.90), The Green Party, B1

Dangling earrings ($18), Kimoj, L1

Belted waist pouch ($39.90), TRT, L1

Right:

Knitted coat ($59.90), Uniqlo, L2

Tortoiseshell sunglasses ($415), Tiffany & Co, Eyedentity, L1

Pinstripe blazer ($99.90) with matching pants ($89.90), Mango, L1

Mona Lisa graphic t-shirt ($19.90), Uniqlo, L2

Studded headband ($10.90), The Green Party, B1

Chic handbag ($169), Aldo, L1

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Friends who are into health and wellness may appreciate healthcare products and supplements from GNC as well as Holland & Barrett.

Going on a girly staycay? Pick up a bath bomb or bath bubbles from The Body Shop while you're at it.

Just for the guys

You've seen each other evolve from boys to men as a group and probably have your own guys-only chat group where you share inside jokes and commiserate about work or school.

What with boys and their toys (that we can afford), getting them the latest tech gadgets can't possibly go wrong.

At PLQ mall, you can pop into stores such as Challenger, iStudio and Gadget Mix to shop for a wide variety of electronic and tech products. If they are into carpentry and love fixing things around the house, a nifty tool set from home improvement store Selffix DIY might be just the thing.

Otherwise, the latest team jersey for your football fanatic friend will always be a welcome surprise, if they haven't gotten them already. Sports clothing and accessories from Foot Locker and Surfers Paradise also make practical gifts, no matter the activity that they are into.

Left:

Checkered t-shirt dress ($39), Ms New, L2

Pink bow-tie shoes ($105), Melissa, L1

Ladies' watch ($149), Lee Cooper, Star Watches, L1

Lace necklace ($18.90), The Green Party, B1

Star earring ($19.90), Kimoj, L1

Right:

Mirrored sunglasses ($138), Kimoj, L1

Long sleeve blouse ($29.90), Uniqlo, L2

Plaid skirt ($22.90), Yishion, L2

PVC jacket ($22.90), Yishion, L2

Covered leather shoes ($139.90), Anothersole, L1

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Have a good eye for fashion? Spiff up their wardrobe with stylish outfits from HLA. Know if their favourite accessories have started to show some wear and tear? Do them a favour and switch them out for brand new swag, with bags and wallets from The Wallet Shop.

The busy parents

The busy parents, the people many of us have evolved into — also usually the 'meet-once-a-year' type friends.

When familial duty calls, friends sometimes take second place, and we understand.

In this group, gifts usually revolve around the kiddos, which can make shopping that much easier, or harder depending on your perspective.

We know some people who can't resist shopping for adorable mini-sized clothing for their friends' kids. (Tip: when in doubt, always size up). If that's you, get the trendiest kids' clothing from H&M and Moley Apparels for every occasion.

Or take a walk through Popular Bookstore for puzzles and games that can keep children busy for hours — your friends will thank you for it. Leaning towards something a little more educational? Encourage learning and give the gift of books from Du Yi Bookshop.

Of course when it comes to presents and children, one can seldom go wrong with toys. Tom & Stefanie offers a wide range of toys for babies up to primary schoolers, or pick a huge fluffy plushie on your way out.

The year-end festive season is always a joyous one, and one that's made merrier when everything you need is under one roof. Best of all, there are also food and dining options aplenty if you need a break to refuel!

Ever wished you could shop for free? PLQ is making that dream come true for 25 lucky Lendlease Plus Members with their Wish My Shopping Is Free promotion where winners can get their spending back (capped at $1,000* per shopper) via Lendlease E-Vouchers!

Not a Lendlease Plus Member yet? Sign up with promo code '21XMASA1PLQ' to receive a welcome bonus of 5,000 Plus$* to kickstart your shopping journey.

*Terms and Conditions apply.



Avoid the last-minute crowd and shop now to be the most well-loved reindeer on Christmas day.



ALSO READ: Get Merry Ready: 4 Insta-worthy spots to get you in the mood for Christmas

Items featured in video:

Green paperboy cap ($39), Aldo, L1

Long-sleeve stripe cropped top ($24.90), 6ixty8ight, L1

Red pants ($55.90), Mango, L1

Bell earrings ($15), Kimoj, L1

Reindeer headband ($4.90), The Green Party, L1

Reindeer earrings ($15), Kimoj, L1



Pin-stripe blazer ($129) with matching shorts ($69), G2000, L2

Striped tank top ($19.90), 6ixty8ight, L1

Antler headband ($12.90), The Green Party, B1



Heart pendant ($89) and chain ($89) with Beauty & the Beast ($99) and Bella & Friends ($69) charms, Pandora, L1

Star charm bracelet ($159) with Astronaut charm ($99), Star glass charm ($69), Moon clip ($89) and Star clip ($89), Pandora, L1

Diamante hairclip ($9.90), 6ixty8ight, L1

Hot and cool eye pillow ($26.90), Tokyu Hands, B1

Automatic ladies' watch ($1,200), Tissot, Star Watches, L1

Pearly necklace ($19.90), Kimoj, L1

Heart-shaped earrings ($19.90), The Green Party, B1

Macaron pouch ($14), Paris Baguette, L1

The article is brought to you in partnership with Paya Lebar Quarter.

candicecai@asiaone.com