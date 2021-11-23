Get Merry Ready: These are the holiday looks you should be sporting this Christmas based on your horoscope

With the festive season just around the corner, AsiaOne and 313@somerset are here to help you Get Merry Ready. From fashion tips to shine at any year-end event, to gift ideas for the loves of your life, stay tuned as we bibbidi-bobbidi-boo you into the star of the season!

Want to dress up this Christmas but don't want to look just like everyone else?

Here are 12 unique festive looks curated by Singaporean fashion stylist Jerome Awasthi, tailored to match your zodiac sign. Whether you're a vivacious Leo or a down-to-earth Virgo, you'll find plenty of style inspiration below.

And the best part? All the pieces featured are available at 313@somerset. Run, don't walk!

Functional and fashionable

Virgo (left):

Tan beret ($29), caramel crossbody bag ($89), Aldo, L2

Laced-up ankle boots ($85.90), Charles & Keith, L2

Graphic T-shirt ($19.90), ruched skirt ($34.90), cropped jacket ($59.90), gold earrings ($9), Pomelo, B1

Beige socks ($9.90), Cotton On, Rubi, ​L1

Taurus (right):

Pleated clutch ($99), Aldo, L2

Leather mule pumps ($85.90), Charles & Keith, L2

Lace dress ($114.90), Pomelo, B1

Dangling earrings ($199), Swarovski, L1

Oversized vest ($99), Zara, L1

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sept 22)

Virgos are also known for Type A personalities. And when it comes to fashion, this translates to sensible, structured pieces and muted colours. But don't confuse a Virgo's love for practicality with being drab.

This chic, versatile outfit will take you from the office to a Christmas do. Dress up the typical graphic T-shirt and skirt combo with a cropped jacket. To coordinate, opt for neutral accessories like this cute tan beret, beige socks, a pair of laced-up ankle boots, gold earrings and a crossbody bag.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Comfort comes first for all the Taurus girls out there. As an ever-reliable earth sign, you love consistency — that means high-quality, neutral pieces that will last beyond a fashion season.

You're also partial to earthy tones like cream, brown and green.

Stay true to your practical nature while adding a little pizzazz this holiday season with this ensemble featuring an oversized vest, a lace dress, a pair of leather mule pumps and a versatile pleated clutch.

Add a little sparkle to the look with some dangling earrings!

Quirky queens

Libra (left):

Chunky sneakers ($149), Aldo, L2

Tiered dress ($49.90), Love, Bonito, L2

Neon pink earrings ($14), Pomelo, B1

Ribbed socks ($9.99), Cotton On, Rubi, B1

Kangol bucket hat ($109.90), Well Bred, L4

Monochromatic crop top ($49.90), Zara, L1

Aquarius (right):

Hoop earrings ($69), By Invite Only, L1

Polka dot boots ($319.90), Dr. Martens, L3

Gold bracelet ($189), leather top-handle bag ($429), Fossil, L2

Ripped jeans ($46.90), Love, Bonito, L2

Floral vest ($59.90), Mango, L2

White blouse ($29), Muji, B2

Paperboy cap ($109), The Denim Store, L3

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Libra (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

The sign of the scales — Librans are friendly and vibrant characters, adept at mixing patterns and layers to create perfectly-balanced outfits. They're confident, and shine the best in pink.

Blend street style with femininity in this adorable combo, with a flowy, tiered dress and a monochromatic crop top. To add to the pink theme, top the look off with a coordinating bucket hat, a pair of loud earrings, ribbed socks and chunky sneakers.

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

If you are ruled by this air sign, you march to the beat of your own drum — and it shows in your quirky fashion choices.

Go with a kitschy vest over a white blouse, cropped ripped jeans and chunky boots to cement your status as a trendsetter. Accessorise with a paperboy cap for a youthful touch and complete the outfit with hoops, a leather bag and a gold bracelet.

Elevated neutrals

Capricorn (left):

​​​​​​Cognac loafers ($139), Aldo, L2

Two-tone saddle bag​ ($89.90), Charles & Keith, L2

Nude tube top ($14.90), Cotton On, B1

Olive pants ($59.90), Mango, L2

Olive blazer ($199), Zara, L1

Cancer (right):

Twist top-handle bag ($89.90), Charles & Keith, L2

Chain link Mary Janes ($69.90), Charles & Keith, L2

Floral dress ($89.90), gold earrings ($19.90), embossed belt ($45.90), Mango, L2

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

'Tis your season if you're a Capricorn. You're an earth sign, so naturally, you're all about practicality and polished looks. Channel sophistication in this olive-toned blazer and matching pants. Keep the rest of the look simple with a nude tube top, cognac loafers and a saddle bag.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This water sign is typically emotional and sentimental. If you are a Cancer, you might find yourself more comfortable in soft, classic and retro silhouettes with a more subtle colour palette.

Stick to your comfort zone without being boring with this polished ensemble. This frilly floral dress is the perfect statement piece. Play off the muted yellow florals in the dress with darker-toned accessories: a twist top-handle bag, chain link Mary Janes and an embossed belt. Finally, complete the look with some gold hoops.

Picture-perfect pastels

Pisces (left):

Blue calf boots ($69.90), Charles & Keith, L2

Layered dress ($56.90), Love, Bonito, L2

Chunky ring ($499) and dangling earrings ($529), Swarovski, L1

Aries (right):

Gold necklace ($298), By Invite Only, L1

Chelsea boots ($329.90), Ecco, L1

Purple crossbody bag ($249), Fossil, L2

Lilac tank top ($33.90), Love, Bonito, L2

Lace short sleeve top ($74.90) and shorts ($59.90), Pomelo, B1

​​​​PHOTO: AsiaOne

Pisces (Feb 19 - March 20)

The sign of the fish — you're a water sign, so you're all about flowy clothes and colours like teal, blue, and purple that reflect the beauty of the sea.

Dress this layered dress up with blue calf boots, and add some blings with a chunky ring and dangling earrings.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If you're an Aries, you're a fiery fire sign who can't get enough of the spotlight. You love being the star of the show and turning heads.

Make a statement by pairing this pretty pastel blue lace short sleeve top and shorts set with a bright purple crossbody bag. To match, go for this lilac tank top, white Chelsea boots and a simple gold necklace. Et voila — you've got yourself a look that will take you from Christmas shopping to Zoom gatherings.

Looking luxe in layers

Leo (left):

Fleecy bucket hat ($14.99), Cotton On, B1

Textured bralette ($36.90), Love, Bonito, L2

Nude belt ($99), The Denim Store, L3

Checkered blouse ($59.90), paper bag jeans ($59.90), Zara, L1

Scorpio (right):

Gold studs ($169), By Invite Only, L1

Orange wallet ($69.90), Charles & Keith, L2

Black denim jacket ($49.99), Cotton On, L1

Knitted pullover ($46.90), Love, Bonito, L2

Pleated maxi skirt ($59.90), gold bangles ($29.90 for a set of two), Mango, L2

Laced-up sneakers ($25), Muji, B2

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Leo (July 23 - Aug 22)

Just like the fiery lions which represent your sign, you are confident and like to stand out. Who needs plain old basics when you're got a wardrobe full of fun prints and bold statement pieces?

Dress for the holiday season with this trendy, layered look that is sure to make a splash at any event. Start off with a brightly coloured checkered blouse and add a textured bralette over it. Pair this with a fleecy bucket hat, paper bag jeans, and a nude belt.

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

This water sign may be represented by the venomous scorpion, but there's nothing to fear about the quiet and loyal scorpios.

When it comes to your personal style, you probably like to keep things low-key, and prefer not to call attention to yourself. That's why this classy look is your perfect choice for this holiday season.

The black denim jacket and knitted pullover radiate casual coolness, while the pleated skirt adds a touch of sophistication. Match the gold tones in the skirt with some laced-up sneakers, an orange wallet and gold bangles. Finally, finish off the look with some gold studs.

Pretty in pink

Sagittarius (left):

Printed boots ($289.90), Dr. Martens, L3

Pink tank top ($26.90), Love, Bonito, L2

Chunky necklace ($39.90), Mango, L2

Multi-coloured bracelet ($15-$20), O bag, L3

Baby pink backpack ($79), Skechers, L1

French blue dungarees ($279), paperboy cap ($109), The Denim Store, L3

Gemini (right):

Pink slingback pumps ($79.90), Charles & Keith, L2

White handbag ($209), O bag, L3

Floral mini dress ($59.90), Pomelo, B1

Baby pink watch ($679), Swarovski, L1

Stud earring ($300), dainty necklace ($350), Eclat by Oui, B1

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

If you belong to this sign, you're most likely energetic and compassionate. And when you're running wild, chasing your next adventure, the last thing you want is to get bogged down by fussy clothes.

Sagittarius style is all about being low-maintenance, simple and clean.

Keep it casual with these staple pieces. Start with a basic tank top and French blue dungarees. Pair this with a baby pink backpack that's roomy enough for all your essentials, a paperboy cap and some chunky printed boots.

To add some sparkle for the holiday season, throw on some chunky jewellery!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Geminis are adaptable and love reflecting their duality in their personal style. This air sign is also into flamboyant silhouettes and fresh, playful outfits.

Turn up the drama with the puffy princess sleeves on this floral mini dress. To add to the feminine look, go for a pink slingback pumps, a structured white handbag, a sparkly pink watch, as well as stud earrings and a dainty necklace.

Ready to march to the beat of your own style and shine bright this festive season?

