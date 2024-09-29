Get your caffeine fix in history and culture at these unique cafes in Malacca

Malacca is delightful blend of charm and history and this goes for its food too. Besides must-visit and must-eat restaurants, head to these unique cafes in Malacca to take respite from the heat or to fuel up for your journey around the history city of Malaysia.

From quirky, vintage-themed spaces to hidden gems serving unique brews, there’s no shortage of character-filled cafes to explore.

Coffeebar125+

Keep a lookout for the unique horse mural that blends Chinese calligraphy with street art and you’ll know you’ve arrived at Coffeebar125+. Sitting just opposite the Fui Chew clan house, this charming, vintage-style cafe in Malacca boasts a long coffee bar and an impressive collection of coffee cups.

Coffee beans here are roasted in-house to better cater to customers’ palates and you can always tell them your preferred flavour profile for a superb pour-over coffee experience.

Homemade bagels here are a breakfast staple for the early risers but, if you miss that, their cakes and desserts are just as satisfying.

Coffeebar125+ is located at 89, Jalan Hang Kasturi, 75200 Melaka, Malaysia, p.+60 19-211 5883. Open Tue to Sun, 8.30 am to 2.30 pm. Closed Mon.

Calanthe Art Cafe

Besides its boho laid-back vibes, Calanthe Art Cafe draws guests with coffee from all 13 Malaysian states — perhaps the only cafe in Malacca with such a unique offering. Have them hot or cold, while enjoying local cuisines like Nasi Lemak, Peranakan-style laksa, and more, as you relax into the retro sofas.

The entire setting feels and looks like someone’s home; take your time to appreciate and soak in the homely and artsy atmosphere here.

Calanthe Art Cafe is located at 11, Jalan Hang Kasturi, 75250 Melaka, Malaysia, p.+60 6-292 2960. Open Mon to Thu, 8.30 am to 10 pm, Fri to Sun, 8 am to 11 am.

The Daily Fix Cafe

The Daily Fix Cafe is one of the most popular (read: crowded) cafes in Melaka. Set in a charming double-storey vintage shophouse from the 1800s — you have to walk through the souvenir shop — the cafe gives off a homely ambience, making it one of the best spots to cool down after strolling around Jonker Street.

Sink your teeth into crowd-favourites like the fluffy pandan pancakes, drizzled with gula melaka, or the Cookie Danish, a blend of cookie and Kouign Amann, alongside specialty coffee.

Many locals and tourists flock to the chic cafe for breakfast and brunch, so be prepared to wait.

The Daily Fix Cafe is located at 55, Jalan Hang Jebat, 75200 Melaka, Malaysia, p+60 13-290 6855. Open daily 8.45 am to 5.30 pm.

The Coffee JAR

The Coffee JAR is not one, but two units, side by side along Jalan Hang Tuah. One side boasts a sleek and modern look, while the other is a throwback to nostalgia with its old-school decor- think rustic walls, old books, and cassette tapes.

No matter which side you go to, you’ll enjoy rich coffee brewed from freshly roasted beans and the all-time favourite Matcha Latte.

Make sure to complement your brew with homemade treats like the creamy tiramisu or a zesty lemon tart.

The Coffee JAR is located at 40, Lorong Hang Jebat, 75200 Melaka, Malaysia, p.+60 12-281 5100. Open Wed to Mon, 9.30 am to 6 pm. Closed Tue.

Alley No. 5 Cafe

It might be in its name, but Alley No. 5 Cafe occupies unit number 18 along a hidden alley.

Situated a short distance away from the busy Jonker Street, this quaint little cafe in Malacca draws guests in with its chill vibes and gets them staying with its amazing brews and cute resident cats.

Cheesecakes are some of the favourites around here, specifically the Lemon Cheesecake and the Ondeh Ondeh Cheesecake. It has some fans raving about their Tiramisu too.

Alley No. 5 Cafe is located at 18, Lorong Jambatan, Kampung Pantai, 75200 Melaka, Malaysia, p+60 16-415 5097. Open Mon to Thu, 2 pm to 10.30 pm, Fri 2 pm to 12 am, Sat 12.30 pm to 12 am, Sun 12.30 pm to 10.30 pm.

Sin See Tai

Taking what they do best, The Daily Fix Cafe opens a sister brand, Sin See Tai offering a slice of much-needed serenity for those meandering by the river.

The group’s micro-roastery is located here so you’ll be assured of a quality cup of joe. They serve up Muslim-friendly bakes from The Curious Bakers — another sister concept which sits next door, filling the air with the aroma of freshly baked croissants and Cookie Danish (a fusion of cookie and Kouign Amann).

Climb up the narrow stairway to get from retro artisanal space on the first floor to cosy, living room vibes on the second floor.

Sin See Tai is located at 18, Kampung Jawa, 75100 Melaka, Malaysia, p.+60 16-221 6855. Open daily 10 am to 5.30 pm.

Cafe Tuju

The laid-back coffee shop may look like it’s been around for decades, but it’s a trendy space that is a haven for both coffee lovers and creatives. Located in the vibrant Bangunan community space in Kampung Jawa, Cafe Tuju draws a loyal crowd from the city’s skating and art community, brewing its signature Tuju Coffee from local beans.

It has seen collaborations with brands like Vans, marking its spot as a hub for music, art, and culture — with coffee. Good place to relax and sip on coffee with a book or catch up on work with the fast and free Wi-Fi.

Cafe Tuju is located at 4A, 4B, Kampung Jawa, 75200 Melaka, Malaysia, p.+60 19-201 0886. Open Thu to Mon, 12 pm to 12 am. Closed Tue & Wed.

Locahouz cafe

Open-air courtyard, with vintage furnishings with greenery all around the space, Locahouz Cafe takes you back in time to Peranakan houses. The pet-friendly spot features unique drinks like Melaka kopi ais and beautiful flower-adorned coffees that match up the IG-worthy background.

The cafe is a good place for hearty meals such as the pork belly hot sauce bao-ger or the Nonya Satay Celup Chicken Pasta or if you are just looking for a sweet treat, they serve specialty cakes like Ondeh Ondeh cake and cheesecake in a jar.

Locahouz Cafe is located at 8, Jalan Bukit Cina, Kampung Bukit China, 75100 Melaka, Malaysia, p.+60 17-838 6005. Open Thu to Tue,10 am to 6 pm. Closed Wed.

Mods Café

Embracing its mobile beginnings, you’ll see the iconic 1978 Volkswagen Kombi camper van parked in the centre of Mods Café. A sign “Serious coffee drinkers only” tells you that they are serious about their coffee, offering speciality coffee made with precision; and lattes crafted using a unique milk refining machine.

Even their beans are roasted over Binchotan for an added smokiness. The quirky cafe is filled with the owner’s memorabilia, there’s even a drum set, but no picture-taking here.

With limited seating, it’s ideal for a quick cuppa on the go.

Mods Café is located at 14, Jalan Tukang Emas, 75200 Melaka, Malaysia, p.+60 12-756 4441. Open Thu to Tue, 10 am to 6 pm. Closed Wed.

This article was first published in City Nomads.