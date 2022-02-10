Get your collector's pulse racing with the Lego Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car

Frankly, it doesn't matter if you're a Formula 1 nut or an avid LEGO collector - because the latest model rolling out of the Danish brickmaker's workshop is literally guaranteed to get your pulse racing. Clad in blue and orange bricks with a black chassis, the all-new Lego Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car model is guaranteed to steal the show (and no small amount of space in your living room).

Comprised of 1,432 pieces and measuring approximately 13cm x 65cm x 27cm, this is the first-ever Lego Technic Formula 1 car designed in collaboration with McLaren Racing , and sharp-eyed racing fans will probably recall that the bright colour scheme is a nod to the team's 2021 livery.

On top of good looks, it also features various nifty bits of engineering that are modelled after the real thing, including a replica V6 cylinder engine complete with moving pistons, movable suspension, differential locks, and steering that can be activated from the cockpit. It even comes with a full set of sponsor stickers!

PHOTO: Lego

PHOTO: Lego

PHOTO: Lego

Apart from looking fabulous on a collector's shelf, the model is also a testament to McLaren's pioneering racing technology, with McLaren's Executive Director (Technical) James Key noting that this was made possible because Lego has "truly embraced the spirit of our (McLaren) brave and bold approach to design.".

As for how you can get your hands on one, the model costs $279.90 and will be available starting March 1 at Lego Certified Stores, the Lego Official Store on Lazada, Amazon, and Shopee, and all affiliated retailers.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.