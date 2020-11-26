Lego unveils the Lego Technic Ferrari 488 GTE

The Lego Group reveals the latest model to join its growing lineup on the grid, the Lego Technic Ferrari 488 GTE 'AF CORSE #51'.



Having delivered prestigious wins for the Prancing Horse in the world's toughest endurance races, the racetrack icon is replicated in minute detail to encapsulate the same unmistakeable Italian spirit as its real-life counterpart.

This racing car model is packed with authentic features and beautiful design elements making it a true expression of Ferrari's endurance racer.

The fierce looking model features front and rear suspension, aerodynamic curves, a V8 engine with moving pistons and a steering wheel emblazoned with the Prancing Horse badge to help the model truly come alive.



Original race number, sponsor stickers and the authentic Tricolore paint job add the perfect finish to this epic model.



Designed to help Lego fans and those who love motor racing experience the thrills of life in the fast lane, this 48cm long racing model is crafted from 1,677 Lego Technic elements making it a rewarding and absorbing build for older builders aged 18+ who love endurance racing, motorsport and Ferrari cars.

ALSO READ: LEGO Colosseum officially unveiled as the largest set ever with nearly 10,000 pieces



Once complete, builders can take it out for a spin or proudly display it for spectators. The Lego Technic Ferrari 488 GTE 'AF Corse #51' will be available from Jan 4, 2021 across Lego Certified Stores, Lego Official Store on Lazada, Shopee and Amazon, as well as major retailers and department stores in Singapore, priced at $279.90.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.