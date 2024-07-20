Get your drink on: Raise a glass to July's rum and tequila extravaganza

Thanks to social media, we are now acutely aware of specific days that celebrate specific things. Case in point: World Martini Day, International Tea Day, Alien Abduction Day, Houseplant Appreciation Day… you get the (sometimes ridiculous) picture.

But as you may have noticed, there are some days we stan for — like World Rum Day, International Pina Colada Day, International Mojito Day, and International Tequila Day — all of which happen this month.

In that spirit (see what we did there?), here's where to get sloshed on delicious tequila and rum cocktails!

Bacardi Rum Month

Of course Bacardi is celebrating this month with citywide celebrations. Kicking things off are Neon Pigeon and Origin, who will play host to the region's best-known bar teams including The Odd Couple from Shanghai and Bangkok's Lost in Thaislation.

If you were at Jungle Ballroom on July 11, you might have witnessed head bartender Adrian Besa shaking up rum cocktails with an all-female line-up including Sylvia Chong from Atlas, Giselle Lee from Employees Only, and Bacardi-Martini brand ambassador Maria Kim.

Smoke & Mirrors will host Manila's ReCraft on July 22, while MO BAR will throw a tiki bash on July 27.

Rum Festival 2024

This festival for rum lovers will take place from Aug 2 to 4. It will feature over 20 brands, including Santa Teresa, Diplomatico, and Ron Colon, in a cocktail bar, masterclass, retail shops, and even a daiquiri challenge. Get your tickets here.

Fura

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C52wJeLuZ-1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Your favourite tropical fruits go into Juicy Fruit at Fura. Think jackfruit, pineapple and bananas mixed with Bacardi Carta Blanca and Empirical Spirits The Plum, I Suppose. It tastes like tropical bubblegum!

Jigger & Pony

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C7BuLbjvj_q/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

If you love tequila and spice, you'll want to try Jigger & Pony's Spicy Margarita. It's a smooth blend of Codigo Reposado Tequila and Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur brightened with lime. You can even choose your level of spice. Sip while sucking on the cute sea salt agave lollipop that serves as a garnish.

Atlas

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C7MJz1jP16U/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

For something mellow and smooth, check out The Tribune at Atlas. Mixed with aged rum, sherry wine, bitter vermouth and bergamot, it's the kind of cocktail that'll make you want to sink into a gleaming Chesterfield sofa while chomping on a cigar.

Live Twice

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C2R5dozywRH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Live Twice makes excellent rum-based cocktails that change with the seasons. On the current menu are Evergreen, mixed with Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva Rum, matcha, skimmed milk and oolong tea, and Cacao Fizz with Bacardi Reserva Ocho Rum, stout reduction, cacao, lemon juice and prosecco. Find yourself a cosy booth seat and settle in.

Studio 1939 at Potato Head Singapore

Cheesy foam isn't just for bubble tea. Studio 1939's Cheesy Melon High is a fun mix of tequila, apple, watermelon, mint, feta, and oregano topped with cheesy foam. Can't hurt to try it.

ALSO READ: Cafe review: Frankie & Fern's is a cosy rooftop escape at Holland Village

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.