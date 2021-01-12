Get your home renovated and furnished for under $10k at Ikea's new planning studio in Jurong Point

Folks staying in the West have been curious about the Ikea hoarding that has been up in Jurong Point.

Well, it’s not a new Ikea outlet in the West — that one’s opening in Jem mid-2021. Instead, it’s the brand’s first-ever standalone planning studio in the world. And you won’t be finding Ikea’s meatballs or self-assembled furniture here. In fact, there’s nothing here that you can technically buy and bring home.

Instead, you’ll be able to go in and look at how Ikea has designed the interiors of a 65 sqm space for a family of three and get them, and their partner Livspace, to give your home the exact same look for roughly $15,000. This includes all furniture, tiling, lighting and all other fixtures you see, save for the electronics such as the fridge, oven and stove. The price also includes labour costs for painting walls and installing everything in your home.

The dining area in Ikea planning studio showroom in Jurong Point. PHOTO: AsiaOne

The planning studio concept is exactly just that — providing end-to-end services for affordable interior design, according to Janice Ong, Ikea Services (Business Leader), who led the team behind this concept in Singapore.

Over the years, there have been people who have walked into Ikea stores in Alexandra and Tampines, and requested to have their homes done up in the exact same manner as the showrooms. Seeing there was such a demand, Ikea embarked to find a partner to provide an all-in-one solution. This resulted in the partnership with Livspace and their space at Jurong point that will be open to the public from Jan 13.

What makes the concept appealing is that it isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution. While there is a base template to work with, based on how big your flat is, customers can customise their homes based on their preferences. This includes deciding on the wall colours, swapping out the furniture and even getting customised colours that aren’t available in the usual Ikea catalogue — all for additional costs of course.

Consultants are present in the planning studio to help you customise your home to your preference. PHOTO: AsiaOne

The software that we are shown is not unlike playing The Sims, just that it’s with Ikea furniture and the actual cost is shown in real time. This means that while swapping out the existing armchair for a swankier looking model, the price changes and you can get an accurate depiction of how much your dream home might cost.

Once you lock in everything that you want, it’ll take eight to 10 weeks (it’ll be four to six weeks if not for Covid-19) for them to renovate and furnish your home, and you’ll be able to move in. The current move-in ready packages start from $9,900 for a two-room flat, and go up to $15,000 for five-room flats.

If Boon Lay is too far for you, this service is available at the Alexandra and Tampines outlets too. The service will also be launched online in a few months' time on Ikea’s website, allowing you to do the same thing remotely, something that we’ve all grown used to, thanks to the ongoing pandemic.

The master bedroom in Ikea planning studio showroom in Jurong Point. PHOTO: AsiaOne

The bulk of the standalone planning studio in Jurong Point is taken up by the showroom, with a sliver of space for in-house consultation. You’ll get to see the mockups of a master bedroom, kid’s room, kitchen, living area, bathroom, storeroom and service yard, all furnished by Ikea, of course. The showroom also incorporates Ikea’s smart home system, which currently includes lighting, electric blinds and speakers, with more on the way, we’re told.

To mark the opening of the studio, there's a sure-win spin-the-wheel prize for those who spend more than $10,000 till Jan 26. There's also a five percent off for Ikea Family members.

Also in the works are more planning studios around Singapore, so there just might be one popping up in your neighbourhood.

kailun@asiaone.com