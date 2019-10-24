Getting a driving license in Singapore - how much does it cost?

Read also

To get your Provisional Driving License to start learning driving, you have to do the basic eyesight test and photo taking.

The schools differ a little bit on the fees for theory lessons.

BBDC seems like the cheapest option, to enrol, and take the necessary lessons and trial tests before the first Basic Theory Test (BTT) will only cost you slightly more than $173.

SSDCL is the most costly, but the difference is not more than $7.

SSDCL also charges the most for practical lessons, which forms the bulk of the cost as you need to take more than 20 over lessons to become competent.

Items BBDC (Bukit Batok) SSDC (Woodlands) Comfortdelgro (Ubi) Eyesight test $1.82 $1.82 $1.82 Photo taking $6.42 $6.42 $6.42 Enrolment and 4 theory lessons (valid for 1 year) $164.78 $164.78 $171.20 Theory practice session $3.21 Theory evaluation $5.35 $6.42 to $7.49 Basic Theory Test (TP) $6.50 $6.50 $6.50 Final Theory Test (TP) $6.50 $6.50 $6.50 Practical Test (TP) $33 $33 $33 Induction programme – – $34.24 to $38.52 Vehicle rental for practical test $171.20 $171.20 $273.92 per test Warm up session (Mon to Sat) $38.52 $35.31 Designate specific instructor $8.56 Practical lesson – Off peak hour $68.48

(100 mins, off peak) $77.04

(120mins, off peak) $68.48

(100 mins, off peak) Practical lesson – Peak hour $77.04

(100 mins, peak) $85.60

(120 mins, peak) $77.04

(100 mins, peak) Learner Driver Competency Screening $55.64 to $59.92 Vehicular pre-operative check $23.52 to $27.82 Driving simulator $13.91 Risk forecast training lesson $22.47 Course extension / Membership renewal $8.03 (1 month) $48.15 (6 mths) $64.20 (6 mths) Training vehicle conversion fee $42.80

1. DRIVING SCHOOL ENROLMENT FEE

Enrolment fees at a driving school should set you back by $96.30. This is regardless of which driving school you're under and valid only for a year.

Comfortdelgro has lumped this cost together with 4 theory lessons. See in the table above.

There are three driving schools in Singapore. Singapore Safety Driving Centre (SSDCL) is in Woodlands, ComfortDelGro Driving Centre (CDC) is in Ubi and Bukit Batok Driving Centre (BBDC) is (surprise, surprise) in Bukit Batok.

Ideally, you would want to pick a school that is most convenient for you in terms of distance, but there may be other factors (like pricing and passing rate) that may affect your decision.

If you don't have the time or the dedication to rush through all your lessons within the span of a year, you will end up paying more. The rates are as follows:

School Course Extension Fee SSDCL $48.15 (for 6 months) CDC $64.20 (for 6 months) BBDC $8.03 (for 1 month)

If you don't think you can pass your driving test after a year of lessons, consider going with BBDC.

Paying $8.03 a month may be cheaper than the other schools if you don't need another 6 months of lessons to pass.

Enrolment fees for a private instructor should set you back by $50-$60 depending on the instructor.

The difference in the fees is because driving schools tend to have higher overheads, which they pass on to you, the customer.

Whether you choose to learn via a driving school or a private instructor, you will still need to open an account at the driving school. This is because you will be taking the driving theory tests through the school.

2. DRIVING LESSONS (THEORY)

If you have enrolled with the driving school, you will need to pay for theory lessons together with your enrolment fee.

This is before you can apply to take the Basic Theory Test and Final Theory Test.

How much you pay depends on whether you've taken and passed either these Tests before.

In the case of a total newcomer to driving, the fees are as follows:

School Theory Lesson Fees SSDCL $69.55 (for 4 classes) CDC $69.55 (for 4 classes) BBDC $17.12 (for 1 class), $68.48 (for 4 classes)

BBDC is the cheapest of the three schools, but only barely.

3. DRIVING THEORY TESTS (BTT & FTT)

After you've gone through the lessons - which can be done online, thank goodness - you can apply for the Basic Theory Test. The test fee has recently been increased to $6.50.

Once you've passed the Basic Theory Test, you will be eligible to apply for your Provisional Driving License (PDL).

You will need to pay $25 for the PDL, which is valid for two years. This means you can start driving!