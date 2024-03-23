Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaar 2024 guide: What's new this year and what are the must-sees?

It's that time of the year again, to step into the excitement of the 2024 Ramadan Bazaar at Geylang Serai! This year's festivities promise an unforgettable blend of culture, community, and cuisine right in the heart of Geylang Serai.

With an array of stalls offering an enticing array of halal-friendly treats to break fast with, as well as unique finds, there's something to delight every palate and preference.

From timeless classics to innovative creations, immerse yourself in the lead-up to Hari Raya at this iconic event, the Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar 2024.

What's on at the Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar 2024

Running from March 8 to April 9 (and till 6 am the next morning on the last night), this vibrant event promises to ignite the spirit of Hari Raya with its array of tantalising food and enticing retail offerings.

Located in the heart of Geylang Serai, this year’s bazaar boasts a total of 500 stalls, with 150 dedicated to serving up delicious halal-friendly fare.

This year’s theme is Semangat Raya — meaning the "spirit of Hari Raya" — so come experience it at this much-anticipated event.

When: March 8, 2024 to April 9, 2024, 10 am to 11.59 pm daily; April 10, 2024, 12 am to 6 am

Where: From Geylang Serai Market to the area beside Tanjong Katong Complex

Total number of stalls: 500

Number of food stalls: 150

Food prices: From $3

Entry: Free

What's new at the Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar 2024?

There are some new things to look forward to this year at the Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar 2024.

Number of stalls

Unlike previous years, where the bazaar featured a larger number of stalls, this year’s setup has been slightly scaled back. For comparison, 2023’s Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar had 700 stalls. This is to accommodate ongoing development works in the area. However, this doesn’t dampen the excitement one bit!

Note: To preserve our cultural heritage, two iconic landmarks in Geylang Serai are undergoing renovation this year as part of the Geylang Serai Cultural Belt project. One is Geylang Serai Market, which will eventually sport a new external facade and enhancements to walkways and public spaces. The Joo Chiat Complex will also receive a facelift and will feature a new glass canopy and event space at its main entrance, alongside renewed public areas.

Keeping prices affordable

To keep prices at the Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar 2024 affordable, organisers have ensured that each F&B stall offers at least two items priced at a wallet-friendly $3 each, making the culinary delights accessible to all. Yay!

Extended opening hours for the last night

We’re looking forward to the last night at this year’s Geylang Serai Bazaar 2024, which falls on the eve of Hari Raya Puasa. On this special day, the entire bazaar will run till 6am on the morning of April 10. How’s that for maximum festive feels?

Eat with peace of mind

And this year, every stall at the Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar 2024 must be either halal-certified, owned by a Muslim proprietor, or endorsed by a halal certification consultant. Feast with your family with peace of mind!

Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar 2024: What's Worth Checking Out?

While there’s a ton of stuff to do at Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar 2024, if you only had time to visit it once, here are some highlights (especially food) that are worth checking out.

Festive light installations, performances and activities galore

As you take in the festive atmosphere, shopping and food, stroll around the bazaar and enjoy the eye-catching art and light installations that will last till May 8, 2024. Strike a post, snap some photos and be wow-ed by the dazzling night lights.

At Wisma Geylang Serai — the community, social, civic, and cultural hub of the Geylang Serai precinct — catch performances by celebrities that include local guitarist Addy Rasidi, cultural shows, cooking demos, motivational talks, DIY handicrafts, and more!

Food and drink

All your favourite stalls will be there, including a hot favourite that was also approved by our very own Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong!

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cc1uxonhDy4/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

1. Praffles by Fooditude (Booth 147)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CqNDeLGuHdV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

A regular at the Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar since 2019, Praffles has been serving up its fusion prata waffles. What’s popular are the Chilli Crab Praffles with real crab chunks, Gula Melaka Praffles, and "cigarette box" fries with tasty toppings.

2. Loco Loco (Booth 175)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C4Pt8AXuLzs/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Go gila for freshly made churros that come in innovative flavours like ondeh-ondeh, chilli crab and even sakura milk tea.

3. Meat My Meat (Booth 172)

Mmmm… Philly cheesesteaks are packed with thinly sliced beef steak in a brioche bun and drizzled with gooey cheese. There are also other items to fill your tummy, such as Chicago Chicken Steak and American Djon Hotdog.

4. MrPaniPurii (Booth 177)

Pani puri is an Indian street food where each deep-fried sphere is filled with chickpea, onion or potato. At MrPaniPuri, said to be the first Muslim-owned store of its kind in Singapore, enjoy the unique Taco Puri that’s filled with taco-flavoured ground meat.

5. Satay Kak Pah (Booth 185)

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4OLDUChouY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C4OLDUChouY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

In addition to delicious satay that includes beef tripe, Satay Kak Pah also serves freshly shucked Miyagi oysters that can be enjoyed raw or grilled with their special sauce and cheese.

6. Balang.sg (Booths 191 & 193)

Cool down with a colourful and refreshing drink tub from Balang.sg, which has 22 flavours like Solero, Mango Susu and even Solero — yup, that nostalgic lime-flavoured ice cream stick we love!

Shopping

Be Raya-ready at the Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar 2024 which not only sells fashion items, but also cool stuff like stylish bazaar exclusive designed motorbike helmets from Regina Specialties (Booth 55-56).

Shop for elegant Muslima fashion and Dubai Abaya at Khadija Exquizit (located opposite Wisma Geylang Serai: Mutiara Seafood Restaurant), then hotfoot it to Syamail Madinah (Booth 309) for their best-selling Rawdah Home Carpet and Long Carpet for your decor needs.

Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar 2024: Tips when visiting

Last but not least, here are some tips when visiting this year’s Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar 2024.

1. Find alternative parking

During peak times (evenings and weekends), expect large crowds and heavy traffic, so find alternative parking at these spots:

City Plaza

Kinex

Paya Lebar Square

Singpost Centre

PLQ Mall

Blk 413 Sims Ave

Blk 2, Geylang Serai Mkt

Blk 12, Haig Road Mkt & Cooked FC

2. Opening hours may vary

Although the general opening hours for the bazaar are 10 am to 11.59 pm daily, do note that not all stalls are open throughout. Some may open from 2 pm, while others may have extended timings till 12.30 am. If you are eyeing a particular stall, it’s best to check out the individual business on their social media channels before going down to avoid disappointment!

3. The early bird catches the worm

Stalls open as early as 10 am, so if you’re rushing to grab some limited edition carpets or garb, do go early. As for food, get there earlier to pre-buy the food you need before chope-ing a seat early to break fast later.

4. Stay cool

In hot and humid Singapore, especially if you’re fasting, stay cool and conserve your energy by bringing along a portable fan and wearing light and airy clothes.

Eid Mubarak!

ALSO READ: Best Ramadan promotions and deals in Singapore (2024): Bazaars, buffets, and more

This article was first published in MoneySmart.