Giti Tire to supply tyres to BlueSG's Bluecars

Local tyre company Giti Tire has announced a tie-up with car sharing company BlueSG, which will see Giti Tire supply tyres to BlueSG's Bluecar fleet. The move comes after a nine month trial in which BlueSG's Bluecars saw positive tyre lifespan mileage results after the fitment of Giti's tyres.

Over the next few months, BlueSG's Bluecars will be commercially fitted with the GitiComfort T20 tyres, which is noted for its robust construction that offers protection against typical road hazards. The tyre's design also aids in reducing noise, making it suitable for electric vehicles.

Chris Bloor, Executive Director of International Sales & Marketing for Giti Tire Group, said, "Our collaboration with BlueSG is a valuable step in understanding and catering to the requirements of not only electric vehicles, but successful rental car fleets as well. The insights and feedback from this engagement will be useful for technical service and product enhancements."

This article was first published in CarBuyer.