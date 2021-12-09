Give loved ones in over 100 cities in Southeast Asia the gift of Grab vouchers

Grab users in Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand can now send gifts on-demand to their loved ones in over Southeast Asia thanks to a newly revamped GrabGifts interface and new 100+ Cities Deliveries (BETA) feature.

These gifts can range from purchasing GrabGifts vouchers spanning Grab's Food, Mart, Express and Transport services, and doing things like sending care packages via GrabExpress.

Users can choose from a range of different Grab voucher designs and add a personalised message for the recipient.

Currently undergoing beta testing is a way to gift GrabFood and GrabMart items to recipients in over 100 cities in Southeast Asia.

The steps to send a gift are as follows:

PHOTO: Grab

Access the "Gifts" tab on your Grab app, and the recipient name and the country where your recipient is located.

Choose from GrabFood, GrabMart, GrabExpress or Grab Rides as gift options.

You may select and offer up to three options in the same transaction for your recipient to choose one final gift from.

PHOTO: Grab

Select your gift value and choose a virtual card design. Write a message to your recipient.

PHOTO: Grab

Make the payment, and off it goes! And within an hour they should receive it.

ALSO READ: Grab 50% off your next ride to and from Changi Airport

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.