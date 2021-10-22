Grab 50% off your next ride to and from Changi Airport

As Singapore opens its borders gradually with more Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL), Grab is offering discounted rides to improve passengers' airport transfer experience.

Simply use the promo code "AIRPORT50" to enjoy 50 per cent off your next ride to and from Changi Airport!

Do note that it is limited to one redemption per user and is capped at $10.

The discount can be used for all Grab transportation services except GrabTaxi, GrabResponse, GrabSHN and GrabHitch.

Currently, those who are vaccinated can travel to 11 countries including Brunei, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, South Korea (starting from Nov 15), Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States under the VTL scheme.

Deal ends: Dec 31, 2021.

