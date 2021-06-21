Go bold or go home: 12 pink pieces to add to your wardrobe ASAP

If you’re on the hunt for a mood-boosting colour for your summer wardrobe, consider pink. It’s usually associated with good things and it also makes a chic addition to a neutral outfit without being too jarring on the eye.

Whether it’s love or being in the “pink of health”, your favourite rosy hues are truly more than just a state of mind — it’s a lexicon shade in the style dictionary that symbolises feminity, romance, and according to French singerEdith Piaf, bliss, too.

In the spirit of this joyous colour, we share 12 stylishly chic pink finds you’d want to wear right now.

1. Cameron cotton-blend dress, $621, Cult Gaia from Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

Feminine and flirty, Cult Gaia’s Cameron midi dress is as chic as it gets with its halterneck and twist-tie cut-out detailing that beautifully accentuates the waistline.

2. Leather sandals, $1,377, Bottega Veneta from Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

If you’re looking for a new pair of sandals, look no further than these from Bottega Veneta. The comfortable height lets you walk around in comfort and show off your new pedicure too!

3. Polyamide sweater, S$1,680, Balenciaga from Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

Keep things fresh with this rib-knitted Balenciaga sweater made from its unique-to-brand ‘Lipstick Pink’-hued yarn. Match it with a pair of leather trousers or denim jeans for an edgy look.

4. Acetate sunglasses, $494, Loewe from Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

Avoid the sun’s glare in these lightweight, oversized square-frame sunnies by Loewe.

5. Linen-Blend Top, $301, Lisa Marie Fernandez from Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

For a beachy flair, add this linen-blend puff-sleeve top to your wardrobe. It’s the right blend of sultry-meets-sweet.

6. Jamie Leopard-Print Ribbed Stretch-Modal Wide-Leg Pants, $238, Leset from Net-A-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

Comfy yet chic, this pair of wide-length pants will become a mainstay in your wardrobe. Besides its flattering silhouette, these forgiving trousers will also keep you cool on the hottest of days.

7. 14-karat Gold Rose Quartz Hoop Earrings, $287, Loren Stewart from Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

A girl can never have enough hoop earrings and these pretty rose-quartz ones are definitely a keeper. Plus, rose quartz is a stone that attracts love, romance, and intimacy into your life.

8. Polyester-blend jumpsuit, $1,176, Alex Perry from Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

Command the room in this effortlessly chic neon pink silk jumpsuit made. Perfect for when we can start hosting dinner parties.

9. Cotton-velvet headband, $482, Fendi from Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

Sweet and beautiful. Need we say more?

10. Beja dress, $454, GAUGE81 from Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

GAUGE81 founder Monika Silva lets you channel your inner ’90s fashionista in this body-hugging mini dress with an asymmetrical cut, barely-there spaghetti strap and thigh-grazing hemline that’ll show off your gams.

11. Leather tote, $1,915, Alaia from Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

Accessorise your outfit with this dainty yet spacious leather tote bag that can fit your essentials while you’re on the go.

12. + NET SUSTAIN Carina 80 canvas wedge espadrilles, $108, Castañer from Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

This ballerina-like espadrille wedge heel from Castañer in antique rose is a dream.

This article was first published in Her World Online.