Go meat-free at these 8 Indian vegetarian restaurants in Singapore

For some, this year is all about being a more mindful eater and consumer of healthier foods. One way to do so is to go vegetarian. But if the thought of going vegetarian conjures up bland tasting food and unfulfilled satiety, think again.

These Indian vegetarian restaurants in Singapore are here to prove the contrary. And even if you aren’t aiming to change up your diet, these establishments are still places to tuck into yummy food – a win either way.

1. Podi & Poriyal

Focusing on South Indian cuisine, Podi & Poriyal has garnered many fans for its hospitable settings and equally delicious food. Favourites here include the wide-range of homemade podi and pickles, Podi Idlis and Medhu Vadai.

For those looking for a tipple to go with the meal, they serve alcohol too. Plus point: Profits earned at Podi & Poriyal are channelled to various charitable causes.

Venue: 486 Serangoon Rd, Singapore 218151

2. Sangeetha Bhavan

Have a taste across the Indian nation at one spot at Sangeetha Bhavan. The restaurant serves up both North and South Indian cuisine ranging from North Indian thali to South Indian tiffin favourites such as Kanchipuram Idly, Chapati and Appam.

And because the establishment also consists of a bakery, don’t forget to check out their sweets too.

Venue: 79 Rangoon Rd, Singapore 218366

3. MTR Restaurant

MTR stands for Mavalli Tiffin Rooms and is a chain of heritage restaurants that hails from Bangalore in 1924.

They pride themselves on using the freshest ingredients and providing a clean environment. Dosa and Chapati are among the fan favourites at the South Indian establishment but other specialities include Ragi Onion Uthapam, Uddin Vadar and Kesari Bhath.

Venue: 440 Serangoon Rd, Singapore 218134

4. Sri Rajya Lakshmi Narasimhan Restaurant

Situated directly across the road from Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple, South Indian food is the focal point at Sri Rajya Lakshmi Narasimhan.

Beloved for their mild home-style cooking, the restaurant carries a wide range of dishes such as idly and dosa to more commonly known ones like roti and chapati.

Venue: 436 Serangoon Rd, Singapore 218132

5. Annalakshmi Restaurant

Among the list of restaurants here, Annalakshimi stands truly on its own. They belong to a popular chain from India, but the most distinctive feature is that the place is run by volunteers and payment is by donations.

Nevertheless, quality is not compromised as many flock there for a taste of North and South Indian food.

Venue: 20 Havelock Rd, #01-04 Central Square, Singapore 059765

6. Ananda Bhavan

Said to be the oldest Indian vegetarian restaurant in Singapore founded in 1924, Ananda Bhavan has been well-loved for their take on South Indian cuisine.

You can expect to find thosais, chaats, vadais, bajis and even a small selection of North Indian food like naans and palak paneer. Best part yet? Ananda Bhavan has multiple outlets dotted around Singapore.

Venue: 8 Changi Business Park Ave 1, Singapore 486018, 448 Serangoon Rd, Singapore 218138, 95 Syed Alwi Rd, Singapore 207671, Blk 663 Buffalo Rd, #01-10 Little India Conservation Area, Tekka Centre, Singapore 219784

7. Komala Vilas

Komala Vilas was founded in 1947 and remains a bastion of yummy Indian food with generous portions and an inexpensive price tag. The usuals can be found here of course – dosa, idlys, naans and more – but remember to wash it all down with a glass of piping hot masala chai.

Venue: 76-78 Serangoon Rd, Singapore 217981 and 12 – 14 Buffalo Road, Singapore 219785

8. New Madras Woodlands

Like the other restaurants we have spotlighted here, New Madras Woodlands serves up a plethora of Indian favourites.

But if you’re especially famished or looking for a feast, try the VIP Thali set. Think of it like an omakase, where the chef prepares dishes based on whatever is freshest at the market resulting in a meal that’s truly unique each time. For something less filling, try the Madras Thali pictured above.

Venue: 14 Upper Dickson Rd, Singapore 207474

This article was first published in Her World Online.