Go outside: Why outdoor play matters for your child's development

Outdoor play is one of the most exciting things our children enjoy and also our biggest concern as parents.

Why wouldn't we be? Especially after the pandemic where essentially anything you touch can be a cause of infection. There are plenty of things to worry about: plain old germs just getting everywhere, bigger kids picking on your kid, your kid putting foreign objects into their mouths, and accidents that can go from minor to major in seconds.

So, as a parent, we often have to wonder if outdoor play is even necessary given such risks.

What experts will say is, no, it is not necessary. But imagine saying no to the bounty of benefits that outdoor play can provide.

In this article, we are saying "yes" to outdoor play and a bigger "yes" to its impact on child development. Read on to find out what those benefits are and our helpful tips to ensure you make the most out of outdoor play.

Benefits of outdoor play

Why is outdoor play important in early childhood?

The extent of benefits that an innocent little playdate outdoors can cause is limitless.

Physical

Advanced motor skills: Outdoor play provides the perfect environment for kids to engage in unstructured physical activities, which helps improve their motor skills. From running and jumping to climbing and balancing, these fun and challenging movements contribute to the development of their coordination and agility.

Lower BMI and better general health: With the rise of sedentary lifestyles, outdoor play becomes even more crucial. Spending time outside, getting active, and playing games can help reduce the risk of obesity and weight-related health issues. Additionally, outdoor play promotes better overall health, both physically and mentally, thanks to the positive effects of exercise and fresh air.

Improved muscle strength: Climbing trees, swinging on monkey bars, and running around all contribute to building stronger muscles in kids. Outdoor play provides an excellent opportunity for them to engage in various physical activities that naturally enhance muscle strength and endurance.

Strengthened immune system: Here's a dirty little secret: getting dirty is actually good for your child's physical health as it improves their immunity. Exposing kids to nature and the outdoors can have a positive impact on their immune system. Playing in natural environments exposes them to different microbes, helping their bodies build immunity and resilience against common illnesses.

Restful sleep and emotional stability: Being in nature promotes better sleep quality and duration, which is essential for emotional well-being. Quality sleep leads to increased emotional stability, better mood regulation, and an overall sense of well-being.

Social development

Strong communication skills: When kids play together outdoors, they engage in imaginative games and group activities that require communication and co-operation. They learn to express themselves, share ideas, and listen to others, laying the foundation for effective communication throughout their lives.

Greater self-awareness: Outdoor play provides the perfect environment for kids to explore their interests and abilities. As they take on different challenges and interact with peers, they gain a better understanding of themselves, boosting their self-confidence and self-awareness.

Improved peer-to-peer relationships: Building friendships is a vital part of growing up, and outdoor play fosters the perfect setting for kids to make new friends and strengthen existing bonds. Interacting with peers during play helps them develop empathy, respect, and kindness, forming positive relationships that can last a lifetime.

Respect for nature and the environment: Spending time outdoors allows children to connect with nature firsthand. They develop a sense of appreciation and respect for the environment, understanding the importance of caring for our planet.

Emotional

Fostering independence: When kids play outside, they have the freedom to explore, imagine, and create without constant supervision. This independence allows them to make decisions, take risks, and learn from their experiences, boosting their self-confidence and sense of autonomy.

Learning to self-reflect: Nature provides the perfect backdrop for self-reflection. As children immerse themselves in the natural world, away from the distractions of screens and technology, they have time to think and process their feelings and experiences. This self-awareness helps them understand their emotions and develop a deeper connection with themselves.

Building resilience and self-regulation skills: Outdoor play often involves challenges and obstacles that kids must overcome. Whether it's climbing a tree or navigating a hiking trail, facing these hurdles teaches them resilience and the ability to cope with setbacks. They learn to regulate their emotions, manage stress, and persevere through difficult situations.

Positive mood boost: Spending time outdoors has a remarkable impact on mental well-being. Studies have shown that being in nature reduces cortisol (the stress hormone) levels and lowers blood pressure and heart rate, leading to decreased feelings of anxiety and depression. It's like a natural mood enhancer for both kids and parents!

Intellectual

Enhanced problem-solving skills: Outdoor play often involves coming up with creative solutions to various challenges, from building forts to organising games. By figuring things out together, kids hone their problem-solving abilities and learn the value of teamwork.

Sensory engagement: The outdoors engages all the senses in a symphony of sensations. The touch of grass beneath their feet, the sound of birds chirping, the scent of blooming flowers, and the sight of vast landscapes stimulate children's senses, providing a sensory-rich experience that nurtures emotional well-being.

Expanded learning space: The world outside is an endless classroom! Outdoor play offers a unique learning environment where kids can explore and discover new things firsthand. From observing insects to identifying plants, the natural world sparks their curiosity and expands their knowledge in a fun and interactive way.

Spark interest in new topics: Nature's wonders are boundless, and every adventure holds the potential to ignite new interests. Whether it's astronomy, wildlife, geology, or botany, outdoor play can introduce kids to fascinating topics that inspire a love for learning.

Boosted imagination and creativity: The great outdoors offers limitless possibilities for imaginative play. Kids can become pirates on a treasure hunt, adventurers exploring uncharted territories, or magical creatures in enchanted forests. Unstructured outdoor play sparks their creativity, encouraging them to think outside the box and dream big.

Improved focus: Kids observe things in minute detail. In the outdoors, they can stay and watch a butterfly quietly as it lands on a flower, being still, knowing that movement may frighten it and cause it to fly away. Outdoor play can help improve focus in children by providing them with opportunities for unstructured physical activity and reducing their exposure to screens and electronic devices.

Room for unstructured play: Play is unstructured when children have very few rules and the freedom to play — where they can climb trees, race each other, make up their own games, and where their play isn't interrupted by adults. And, children need such unstructured play. In fact, recent research suggests that children need to be engaged in twice as much unstructured play compared to structured play. The benefits of unstructured play are tremendous — it helps them to develop executive function skills and it enhances their focus over time.

Mental health benefits of outdoor play

Life has been challenging in recent years, and the stress and anxiety have taken a toll on both kids and adults. The good news is that there's a simple solution to help boost your family's mental health: getting outside. Spending time in nature has been scientifically proven to have numerous benefits for our well-being.

A study done in 2019 found that kids who are exposed to fresh air and greenery end up having stable mental health. So, let's dive into the incredible mental health benefits of outdoor play:

Reduced risk of mental illness: Spending time outdoors has been linked to a reduced risk of mental illness, including depression and anxiety. Research has shown that exposure to nature can lower cortisol levels, the hormone responsible for stress. By reducing cortisol, outdoor play helps combat the chronic stress we face in our daily lives and promotes overall mental well-being.

Lowered stress and fatigue: Nature has a calming effect on our bodies and minds. Outdoor play can lower blood pressure and heart rate, providing relief from stress and fatigue. The natural environment helps reduce the activity of our fight-flight-freeze response, allowing us to unwind and recharge. Stepping outside for even a short time can make a noticeable difference in how we feel.

Increased happiness: Spending time in nature has been linked to increased happiness and emotional well-being. The sights, sounds, and smells of the outdoors ignite curiosity, enhance positive emotions, and create a sense of meaning and purpose in life.

Enhanced relationships: In our fast-paced, tech-focused world, finding ways to connect with our kids can be a challenge. Outdoor play provides an opportunity for parents and children to bond and build meaningful relationships.

Outdoor play ideas according to age

Now that you know how beneficial outdoor play is to our babies, the next step is to encourage them to go outside and play. To help you plan outdoor adventures, here are some engaging play ideas categorised by age group.

1. Babies (6 to 12 months)

Tummy time fun: Lay a soft blanket in the backyard and let your little one explore the grass during tummy time.

Sensory play: Create a small outdoor sensory bin with safe objects like leaves, flowers, and soft toys for them to touch and explore.

Water play: Place a shallow tub with water and baby-safe toys for some refreshing splash time.

Outdoor music: Set up a play area with musical toys or instruments for babies to explore and enjoy different sounds.

Nature walk: Take your baby for a stroll in a nearby park or garden to experience the sights, sounds, and textures of nature.

2. Toddlers (1 to 3 years old)

Nature scavenger hunt: Give them a list of simple items like leaves, rocks, and flowers to find in the backyard.

Water play: Set up a shallow water table or sprinkler for splashing and water fun on hot days.

Bubble bonanza: Blow bubbles and let toddlers chase and pop them, creating giggles all around.

Sand play: Provide a small sandbox or a designated area with sand and toys for sensory play and building sandcastles.

Gross motor games: Engage in games like Simon Says, Duck Duck Goose, or Red Light, Green Light to promote physical activity and coordination.

3. Preschoolers (4 to 5 years old)

Chalk art gallery: Let their creativity shine with sidewalk chalk, encouraging them to draw and create colourful masterpieces.

Obstacle course: Design a backyard obstacle course with hula hoops, cones, and jump ropes for them to navigate.

Nature art: Collect leaves, twigs, and petals to make beautiful nature crafts like leaf rubbings and flower crowns.

Gardening: Involve preschoolers in simple gardening activities like planting seeds, watering plants, and observing growth.

Nature scavenger hunt: Create a more complex scavenger hunt with clues and hidden treasures for an exciting outdoor adventure.

4. Older kids (6 and up)

Bike adventures: Plan a family bike ride on local trails or explore nearby parks on two wheels.

Science explorations: Encourage them to explore nature and document their findings like a young scientist.

Nature photography: Provide them with a camera or a smartphone and challenge them to capture the beauty of the outdoors.

Sports and games: Organise outdoor games like football, basketball, tag, or hide-and-seek to promote physical activity and teamwork.

Camping and hiking: Take them on camping trips or hiking excursions to explore new environments and enjoy the wonders of nature.

5. All ages

Picnic adventures: Pack a picnic basket with snacks and enjoy a meal outdoors, surrounded by nature.

Star gazing: Spend evenings observing the night sky, identifying constellations, and learning about astronomy.

Nature crafts: Encourage creativity by using natural materials like pinecones, rocks, and leaves to create artwork or decorations.

Family nature walks: Go on regular family walks in local parks or nature trails to bond and connect with the natural world.

Volunteer work: Engage in outdoor volunteer activities like cleaning up parks or planting trees to instil a sense of community and environmental responsibility.

Remember, outdoor play not only provides physical exercise but also fosters creativity, problem-solving, and social skills. So, let the kids have a blast under the big blue sky!

Practical tips for safe outdoor play

We know you still have concerns about the safety of letting your child play outdoors, so here are some tips you can try to ensure your kid is safe and enjoys their time:

On road safety

As you walk or drive your way to the park, make sure to orient your child about safety road rules. For instance, you ought to point out where it's safe to walk and how to wait for cars to pass by before crossing.

Scheduled walks

Go for a short early morning walk with your child after they get up. It's a good time for both of you to connect if you work and they go to school.

Devote a specific time of the day when your child gets unstructured outdoor play, for example, between 5 to 7pm, while it is not yet dark and when there will be plenty of children outside to play with. Research indicates that spending at least two hours outdoors every day can help prevent myopia in children.

The right spots

Check out a few spots around your neighbourhood. You will find outdoor play areas well-suited for kids - a park, a local playground, or the field. Let your child take the lead in choosing where they want to play.

Making connections

Make friends with the other caregivers and children in your neighbourhood. Talk to them, be open and bring down a ball or another toy which can engage other children too. Before you know it, there will be a group of you meeting daily for some outdoor play.

Outdoor fun for everyone

Make the outdoors fun, something which the whole family can do together. Take trips on the weekends and public holidays to the surrounding islands, the beach, the nature reserve and to the water parks.

When all else fails

Bring the outdoors inside! Collect rocks, shells, twigs and flowers. This will allow your children to enjoy nature in the comfort of your home.

And that wraps up our discussion on the benefits and how-tos of outdoor play. Your concerns about the risks are normal and understandable, but hopefully, the benefits that come with outdoor play far outweigh your worries. And, should you need to be extra careful, there are plenty of ways you can avoid the disastrous from happening.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.