Go wild with bouncy castles and obstacle courses at Downtown East this July

If you haven't had time to check out Let's Play @ D'Marquee over the June holidays (it's set to close on June 26), the indoor playground attraction will make a return to Downtown East from Jul 1 to Aug 9, 2022.

Called Let's Play @ D'Marquee 2.0, the second edition will feature the same themed obstacle courses including a 4.8m tall vertical obstacle course, and endless slides and mazes in the wheely fun obstacle course. The kiddos can also dive into a classic ball pit or don transparent inflatable bubbles to battle it out in the Gladiator Ball Fight.

PHOTO: Trip.com

There'll be three additional attractions too, including a King Kong Robot ride, which sees a Robot, a life-sized robot that can be controlled and manoeuvred around the playing area (each ticket entitles the participant to one ride).

There are also the classic bumper car rides, as well as the Choo-Choo Express rides that young ones can sit in and ride around the open plaza. Here's a glimpse of what you can expect.

PHOTO: Trip.com

Trip.com is the exclusive partner for ticket purchases, offering discounts and family packages, including an Early Bird discount of 10 per cent on all purchases from now till June 30, 2022. Tickets purchased on Trip.com after June 30 will be priced at $25 for weekdays and $28 for weekends for 150 minutes of playtime.

Located at Downtown East, there are three sessions each weekday and four sessions on Saturdays and Sundays. For more information as well as terms and conditions, visit Trip.com.

ALSO READ: 14 fun indoor playgrounds in Singapore where kids can go wild

This article was published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.