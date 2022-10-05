'Go at your own risk': Woman warns others of closed and faulty rides at Genting Highlands theme parks

Despite friends warning her that many of the rides may be closed, one Singaporean woman still wanted to try her luck and visit the theme parks at Genting Highlands.

And as it turns out, Lady Luck indeed wasn't on her side and out of the 40-over rides in the two theme parks combined, she said she and her husband only managed to get onto a grand total of four.

"Most of the rides are faulty," the woman, who goes by the name Iffah Umairah, claimed in a 12-second TikTok uploaded on Sunday (Oct 2).

In a longer video uploaded on Monday (Oct 3), she went into more detail about her experience at Genting Skyworlds Theme Park, which has some 26 rides and attractions split across nine themed worlds.

While Iffah started out the video in a cheery mood, she evidently got increasingly frustrated the more she explored the theme park.

For one, many of the rides she was interested in such as Independence Day: Defiance and Invasion of the Planet Apes were closed, she said.

Iffah showing some of the rides that were closed. PHOTO: TikTok/Iffart__

She had also convinced her husband to accompany her on a ride called Rivet Town Roller, but while they were queuing, the staff closed off the ride.

"That was such a waste of time," she lamented.

One ride the couple did manage to get on was Ice Age: Expedition Thin Ice but after a 60-minute wait, she concluded that the ride "was boring".

The couple said the two other rides that they managed to get on — Sid's Rock 'N' Slide and Night at the Museum: Midnight Mayhem — were fun.

In total, Iffah and her husband only got to try three of the rides at this theme park.

https://www.tiktok.com/@iffart__/video/7149755841451658498?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

Due to a sudden downpour, the couple said they decided to cut short their experience and headed to another theme park in Genting Highlands called Skytropolis Indoor Theme Park with some 19 rides.

Similar to the outdoor park, many of the rides weren't in operation and most of the ones open were catered to kids, said Iffah.

In the end, Iffah said they only got to experience one ride — Music Express.

https://www.tiktok.com/@iffart__/video/7149759903840685314?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

"So disappointing [because] I thought the indoor theme park would be different than their outdoor [theme park]," she shared.

Apparently, she isn't the only theme park visitor who experienced this there.

Multiple netizens flocked to the comments section to say that they too were met with closed and faulty rides during their visit to the Genting Highlands theme parks.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Iffart__

Some shared that most of the rides may be closed because the theme parks were still in its soft launch phase.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Iffart__

On Twitter, one woman shared that when she visited Skytropolis Indoor Theme Park in early September, 12 out of the 19 rides were unavailable.

"I wonder why Skytropolis is even open," she tweeted.

If you're planning to go to either theme park, you can check out what rides are unavailable on the Skytropolis Indoor Theme Park website and the Genting Skyworlds Theme Park website.

While there are many complaints about the Malaysian theme parks, Singapore's very own Universal Studios has ticked off a few thrill seekers too previously.

In June, one woman found limited food options and numerous rides closed during her visit.

Some rides like Treasure Hunters and Magic Potion Spin were closed and street entertainment was suspended then.

"USS charging $90+ when so many places are closed? I want a refund," she shared in the captions.

melissateo@asiaone.com