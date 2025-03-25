Going green this Hari Raya: 6 ways to celebrate sustainably

As the month of Ramadan draws to a close, plans for Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations may have already begun in some Muslim households.

While Hari Raya is a time of joy and forgiveness among friends and family, some common festive habits can unintentionally have a significant impact on the environment.

This had me thinking: Is it possible to celebrate a "greener" Hari Raya?

If you're looking to embrace a more sustainable and environmentally friendly celebration this year, here are some mindful choices to consider:

1. Ditch disposable kitchenware

Hari Raya is synonymous with visiting loved ones and hosting guests.

When serving up food, instead of using disposable cups or plates, opt for reusable kitchenware instead.

Alternatively, encourage guests to eat with their hands, a common practice in many communities here.

This will reduce the need for utensils and also enhances the experience of enjoying traditional Hari Raya dishes.

2. Go digital with e-packets

Ask every child what they love most about Hari Raya and their answer will likely be duit raya (Malay for green packets).

This year, skip the green packets and go digital instead. This service came to the fore during the Covid-19 pandemic, with social distancing restrictions, but has grown in popularity over the years.

If you've not given e-packets a try, not only is it environmentally friendly, it is convenient and eliminates the awkward moment of realising you've given physical packets with the wrong denomination!

The PayLah! app provides an option to go cashless this Hari Raya with PayLah! eGifts. It's relatively fuss-free and anyone with a PayNow-linked back account can redeem a QR Gift Card.

You can even include customised well-wishes or send accompanying photos to add a bit of fun to your green packets.

3. Travel sustainably

Hari Raya usually involves visiting multiple households in a day. This can lead to increased carbon emissions.

While it might be tempting to book a private-hire vehicle, opt for public transport whenever possible.

Not only will this help reduce your carbon footprint, you'll also be able to show off your vibrant Hari Raya outfits to the public!

4. Shop responsibly

Like many other festivities, Hari Raya comes with a wave of consumerism. Before you make that home decor or traditional outfit purchase, ask yourself: Is this a real need?

Have a look at last year's decorations or outfits and assess if it is still in good condition.

If you really do need to shop, consider thrift stores or sustainable fashion brands instead of fast-fashion or single-use items.

5. Skip packaged drinks

A staple at many Hari Raya gatherings but these packaged drinks also contribute to unnecessary waste.

When it's your turn to host guests, try preparing homemade drinks instead.

All you need are some large jugs and a little bit of creativity for recipes.

Not sure where to start? Head over to Malaysia's beloved online personality Khairul Aming's social media channels for some inspiration.

6. Watch your food waste

Hari Raya feasts are a highlight of the celebrations, with classic dishes like ketupat and rendang taking centre stage.

But let's not let loose and overindulge. This will likely lead to food waste, which is something we want to reduce.

As a visitor, it is best to avoid piling up your plate with food.

When you're the host, practise moderation by serving reasonable portions and encourage guests to take only what they can finish.

As for leftovers, share them with neighbours instead of throwing them away.

By making these small and conscious choices, you can play a part in ensuring this year's celebration is a tad bit greener.

[[nid:632210]]

amierul@asiaone.com