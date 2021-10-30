Going meat-free: The best plant-based menus for beginners

Singaporean consumers have a growing appetite for plant-based proteins, and eateries have clearly picked up on it.

Not only has there been a boom in concepts dedicated to meat-free feasting, plant-based meat alternatives have crept their way even into restaurants that take pride in their meat dishes.

If you're curious about going meat-free, or simply looking for a spot where both your meat-free and carnivorous friends can happily dine together, here're the best plant-based menus in town to hit up.

Three Buns Quayside

When someone complains about getting bored of Impossible meat burgers, point them towards Three Buns Quayside. The restaurant has outdone itself with its latest collection of meatless meat burgers.

If their four Impossible Burgers and two vegetarian burgers weren't already impressive enough, check out their newest Tindle Collection ($18++).

Each Tindle Burger comes stuffed with a thick and juicy chicken patty masterfully engineered from plants. It's hormone-free, antibiotic-free, GMO ingredient-free, and cholesterol-free — tastes like chicken, but much better.

Three Buns is located at #01-01, 60 Robertson Quay, Singapore 238252, p. +65 6909 7838. Open Mon-Thurs from 12pm-10pm, Fri from 10pm-12pm, Sat from 10am-12pm and Sun from 10am-10pm.

IPPUDO

With over 35 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, IPPUDO has forged a stellar reputation for its authentic Hakata-style ramen. But IPPUDO is dedicated to constantly reinventing itself and its food, and its latest plant-based ramen stands testament to that.

The famous food chain has collaborated with Growthwell Singapore , a local plant-based nutrition company to recreate IPPUDO's global signature ramen Akamaru Shinaji — but using only meat-free alternatives and plant-based ramen.

So be sure to swing by and give their twist on the Japanese noodle dish a try.

IPPUDO has nine outlets across Singapore. For more location info, see here.

Bread Street Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay

Bread Street Kitchen is known for its panoramic views over the waterfront, and good food, of course — it's Gordon Ramsey's restaurant.

Many visit the eatery to feast on its highly-raved Beef Wellington, but for vegans and vegetarians, their meat-free rendition of the Impossible Wellington ($45) is no slouch in flavour. Don't miss out on the restaurant's exclusive vegetarian and vegan menus either.

Bread Street Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay is located at Level 1-81, 10 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018956, p. +65 6688 5665. Open Mon-Wed from 11.30am-10pm, Thurs-Fri from 11.30am-11pm, Sat from 8.30am-11pm and Sun from 8.30am-10pm.

Shabestan

Mediterranean food is rarely synonymous with a plant-based diet, and that's precisely why we're in awe of how Shabestan has carefully crafted exclusive vegetarian and vegan menus with Persian undertones.

Think vegan impossible meatballs, charcoal-grilled vegetable and cottage cheese kebabs, vegan falafels and vegetarian Middle Eastern desserts like the Baghlava. It brings a different perspective altogether to Middle Eastern food.

Shabestan is located at #01-13, 80 Mohamed Sultan Road, The Pier @ Robertson, Singapore 239013, p. +65 9834 9935. Open Tues-Sun from 12pm-10pm.

Violet Oon Satay Bar & Grill

With its tok panjang feasts, Peranakan cuisine has always been about using food to bring people together.

It's thus fitting that Violet Oon Satay Bar & Grill's new extended menu is an inclusive one for folks eating plant-based and gluten-free.

Gorge on the renditions of the restaurant's famous smoke-kissed classics like the VO Impossible Satay ($17), Nasi Goreng Kangkung ($23) and the Buah Keluak Fried Rice ($25).

Violet Oon Satay Bar & Grill is located at #01-18, 3B River Valley Road, Clarke Quay, Singapore 179021, p. +65 9834 9935. Open Mon-Sat from 6pm-10.30pm.

The Vegetarian Butcher x Tung Lok Group

The Vegetarian Butcher has teamed up with the Tung Lok Group to bring to you Chinese favourites, plant-based style. From dim sum to fried rice to local traditional pork delicacies, the 'butcher' has mastered the art of articulating Chinese flavours with carefully crafted plant-based proteins.

Enjoy 15 different scrumptious Chinese dishes handpicked to be served across seven of Tung Lok Group's dining establishments — LingZhi Vegetarian, TungLok Teahouse, TungLok Heen, TungLok Signatures, Duckland, Lao Beijing, and QIN.

Find out more about The Vegetarian Butcher x Tung Lok Group at their respective websites.

Carrotsticks & Cravings

Carrotsticks & Cravings is a good place to start for those looking to venture into plant-based menus. The plant-based options on the menu are plenty.

From filling breakfast bowls to hearty brunch platters to exciting vegan-friendly desserts, green smoothies and juices, the options are so extensive you might find yourself spoilt for choices.

But that's not even the best part. Food dishes at this Aussie cafe are customisable — ideal for those looking to ease into a plant-based diet. Oh, and they stake claim to the best smashed avocado in Singapore, so be sure to try their Signature Smashed Avo ($18) when there.

Carrotsticks & Cravings (Stanley) is located at #01-01, 5 Stanley Street, Singapore 068724. Open Mon-Sun from 8am-5pm.

Crystal Jade Hong Kong Kitchen and Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao

The Crystal Jade Group is foraying into the world of meat-free menus by introducing plant-based renditions of some of their most popular dishes at their well-established restaurants — Crystal Jade Hong Kong Kitchen and Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao.

The meat-less dishes are prepared with alternatives like OmniMeat, Beyond Meat and Heura. At the former, explore the six plant-based recreations, from steamed dumplings to meatball congees, all steeped in Hong Kong and Cantonese cuisines.

At the latter, indulge in all your beloved Northern-Chinese specialities like la mian and more.

The selection of plant-based dishes are available for both dine-in and take-away at all Crystal Jade Hong Kong Kitchen and Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao outlets island-wide. Find out more about the new menu here.

2am: dessertbar

The new Keto plant-based menu at 2am: dessertbar is everything. The new menu comprises 12 plant-based desserts, with ten of them being keto-friendly and all of them being absolutely healthy by using sugar substitutes, vegan ingredients and higher quality food products.

You can now pig out on the creamy Avocado Pistachio Ice Cream ($5), indulge in the customer-favourite Matcha Basque Cheesecake ($9) or simply opt for the classic rich, vegan Chocolate Pecan Cake ($9), all while staying guilt-free.

2am: dessertbar is located at 21A Lor Liput, Singapore 277733, p. +65 6291 9727. Open Tues-Sun from 1pm-12am.

Mott 32 Singapore

Famous contemporary fine-dining Chinese restaurant Mott 32 Singapore is reinventing its classics in its latest plant-based menu.

The nine delectable new meat-free dishes are switching out the meat proteins for plant proteins but retaining all the bold flavours of Mott 32's signature cuisine.

So feel free to pop by and give their signature Smoked Cod ($45++) and Stir-Fried Beef ($34) and Crispy Chicken ($52). It's perfect for those who want to explore plant-based dishes but find it hard to let go of the familiar.

Mott 32 Singapore is located at B1-41/42, 10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956, p. +65 6688 9922. Open daily from 11.30am-3.30pm for lunch, and 5pm-11pm for dinner.

Kipos

If you're looking for plant-based menus to make a switch towards a healthier diet, be careful because vegetarian and vegan dishes don't always mean nutritious.

This is where Kipos comes in. Their handcrafted gourmet bowls are dedicated to delivering vegetarian proteins through raw vegetables, wholesome grains, and hancrafted clean dressings.

Here's the best part, whether you follow keto, paleo, vegan, or any other diets, Kipos has a gourmet bowl for everybody.

Kipos is located at Unit B2-19, 7 Wallich Street Unit B2, 7 Wallich Street, Singapore 078884, p. +65 9232 6073. Open Mon-Fri from 8am-8pm, and Sundays from 11am-3pm.

Empress

Empress makes making the switch towards a plant-based diet more exciting with a strong touch of local flavour. They have an extremely delectable menu for vegetarians.

The Plant-based Dim Sum Platter (S$8.80/ four pc) has revolutionised plant-based meat dumplings with its innovative Pan-Fried Impossible Gyoza. A close competitor to this filling platter, is the Sichuan Steamed Dumplings ($8.80/ six pc).

If you're not feeling steamed dumplings, then have a go at any of their sides like the Stir-fried French Beans ($18) or mains like the Woody Ear Mushroom Char Kway Teow ($22).

Empress is located at #01-03, 1 Empress Place, Asian Civilisations Museum, Singapore 179555, p. +65 6776 0777. Open Mon-Fri from 11:30am-3pm and Sat-Sun from 11am-3pm for lunch; open daily from 6pm-10.30pm for dinner.

This article was first published in City Nomads.