Going meat-free: The best plant-based menus in Singapore for beginners

They say the grass is always greener on the other side, and in the world of plant-based dishes, that sentiment is proving true. As Singapore's vibrant culinary scene continues to flourish, so does the array of plant-based options available to explore!

Not only has there been a boom in concepts dedicated to meat-free feasting, plant-based meat alternatives have crept their way even into restaurants that take pride in their meat dishes.

Whether you're a seasoned vegetarian or just dipping your toes into the meat-free waters, these restaurants are offering tantalising innovative vegan creations and hearty plant-based comfort foods.

Kee's

Step into Kee's, a captivating culinary destination nestled within the charming heritage boutique hotel 21 Carpenter. Helmed by Michelin-starred chef Andrew Walsh, this modern European restaurant effortlessly weaves in a curated selection of Pan-Asian dishes, crafting a menu that caters to every moment with plant-based options that are simply irresistible.

From small plates that prime your palate, such as the Marinated Green Olives (S$8), and the heartier Sunchoke Black Pepper Garganelli (S$28), Kee's aims to be the social centrepiece of 21 Carpenter, fostering creativity and community through open conversations over delectable food and drinks.

Kee’s is located at 21 Carpenter St, Singapore 059984, p. +65 6373 6985. Open daily 7am-12am.

Restaurant JAG

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C4w7462y6FH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Perched on the second floor of a restored 19th-century warehouse, Restaurant JAG presents a delectable fusion of art and gastronomy with its vegetable-centric discovery menu — La Balade du Végétal.

The seasonal menu evolves with nature’s rhythm and embraces the season’s bounty with choice ingredients like radish, chayote, black carrots, artichoke, and more in Spring.

With every item artfully crafted — think broccoli in a ball, black carrot tisane — you'll see and taste a creative blend of flavours and textures that ignite your senses. No matter your dietary inclinations, the One Michelin-starred restaurant will cater to varied dietary needs

Restaurant JAG is located at 41 Robertson Quay, #02-02 STPI Creative Workshop and Gallery, Singapore 238236, p.+65 6871 8973. Open Tue- Thu 6pm -10.30pm, Fri – Sat 12pm -3pm, 6pm -10.30pm. Closed Sun & Mon.

Altro Zafferano

Indulge in the essence of Italian warmth and hospitality at Altro Zafferano, a destination Italian restaurant offering not just exquisite cuisine, but also impeccable service and a convivial atmosphere. Helmed by Head Chef Andrea de Paola, Altro Zafferano presents a seasonal menu that invites you on an immersive journey of contemporary Italian cuisine with a Southern Italian influence.

From the delicate Poached White Asparagus (S$28) to the flavourful Spaghetti with Datterino Tomatoes (S$36), each plant-based dish embodies light, refreshing notes that redefine Italian dining.

Altro Zafferano is located at 10 Collyer Quay, Level 43, Singapore 049315, p. +65 6509 1488. Open Mon-Fri 12pm-3pm, 6pm-11pm, Sat 6pm-11pm. Closed on Sun.

Ki Su Shoujin Omakase

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C5Nv8PEyPi_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

A plant-based omakase that'll make you look twice! Inspired by the elegance of shojin ryori food and the meticulousness of Japanese cuisine, Ki Su Shoujin Omakase offers a creative twist with its plant-based omakase.

Every course pushes the boundaries of creativity as mushrooms take the place of white fish, and bell peppers are crafted to taste like fish! The eight-course lunch is priced S$88++, and the 10-course dinner runs S$168++, with an evolving menu depending on the availability of fresh ingredients.

Ki Su Shoujin Omakase is located at 60 Tras St, #01-01, Singapore 078999, p.+65 8522 6824. Open Mon – Sat 10am -10pm.

Bread Street Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay

Bread Street Kitchen is renowned for its panoramic waterfront views and, of course, its delectable cuisine — it's world-renowned Chef Gordon Ramsay's restaurant, after all. While many flock to indulge in its highly acclaimed Beef Wellington, vegans and vegetarians need not fret as their plant-based options are no slouch in flavour.

Such is the Harissa Spiced Nuts (S$12), a spicy starter to whet your appetite and the Keralan Cauliflower Curry (S$34), a creamy coconut based generously loaded with cauliflower florets and topped with crunchy pomegranate and cashew nuts for that added texture.

Bread Street Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay is located at Level 1 – 81, 10 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018956, p. +65 6688 5665. Open Mon – Wed from 11.30am – 10pm, Thurs – Fri from 11.30am – 11pm, Sat from 8.30am – 11pm and Sun from 8.30am – 10pm.

Violet Oon Satay Bar & Grill

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C2wkKnAMq-i/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

With its tok panjang feasts, Peranakan cuisine has always been about utilising food to bring people together. It's thus fitting that Violet Oon Satay Bar & Grill's new extended menu is an inclusive one for folks eating plant-based and gluten-free.

Gorge on the renditions of the restaurant's famous smoke-kissed classics like the Sambal Eggplant (S$19), Kunyit Lemak King Oyster Mushroom (S$27) and the Sayur Lodeh (S$19).

Violet Oon Satay Bar & Grill has three outlets across Singapore. For more information on their location and opening hours, please visit their website.

Shabestan

Mediterranean food is rarely synonymous with a plant-based diet, and that’s precisely why we're in awe of how Shabestan has carefully crafted exclusive vegetarian and vegan menus with Persian undertones.

Think traditional dishes with a twist such as Dolme (S$12), Vegetarian Khoresht-e-Bamieh (S$27) and Middle Eastern desserts like the Baklava (S$12) all of which brings together a different perspective altogether to Middle Eastern food.

Shabestan is located at #01-13, 80 Mohamed Sultan Road, The Pier @ Robertson, Singapore 239013, p. +65 9834 9935. Open Tues – Sun from 12pm – 10pm.

Carrotsticks & Cravings

Carrotsticks & Cravings is a good place to start for those looking to venture into plant-based menus. The plant-based options on the menu are plenty. From filling breakfast bowls to hearty brunch platters to exciting vegan-friendly desserts, green smoothies and juices, the options are so extensive you might find yourself spoilt for choices. But that's not even the best part.

Food dishes at this Aussie cafe are customisable — ideal for those looking to ease into a plant-based diet. Also, they stake claim to the best smashed avocado in Singapore, so be sure to try their Signature Smashed Avo (S$24) when there.

Carrotsticks & Cravings has two outlets in Singapore – at Stanley Street and Robertson Quay. For more information on their location and opening hours, please visit their website.

2am: dessertbar

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C5YA6NBhvpX/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Helmed by famed pastry chef Janice Wong, 2am: dessertbar is everything you’d hope for. The menu comprises of plant-based desserts, with a handful of them being keto-friendly and all of them being a healthier choice by using sugar substitutes, and higher quality food products.

You can now pig out on the delectable Sticky Date Pudding (S$18), indulge in the customer-favourite Matcha Basque Cheesecake (S$18) or simply opt for the tropical Bananacoco (S$18), all while staying guilt-free.

2am: dessertbar is located at 21A Lor Liput, Singapore 277733, p. +65 6291 9727. Open Tues – Sun from 1pm – 12am.

Black Tap

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CqEM3BVP9Yl/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Indulge in the iconic flavours of New York City right here in Singapore at Black Tap, renowned for its award-winning burgers, towering milkshakes, craft beers, and cocktails. While their menu boasts a tempting array of craft burgers, sandwiches, and salads, don't miss out on their mouthwatering plant-based options.

Sink your teeth into the savoury delights of The Falafel Burger (S$21), savour the freshness of the Warm Spring Craft Burger Salad (S$21), or spice things up with the Portobello Nashville Hot Sandwich (S$21) — experience a taste of the Big Apple with every bite at Black Tap.

Black Tap is located at 10 Bayfront Ave #L1-80, Bay Level, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018972, p. +65 6688 9957. Open Mon-Fri 11.30am-11pm, Sat-Sun 11am-11pm.

Papi's Tacos

Step into Papi's Tacos, where the vibrant, informal street dining culture of Central Mexico comes alive in the heart of Singapore. This much-anticipated eatery brings authentic, fuss-free Mexican fare to the Lion City, offering a convivial atmosphere and honest food steeped in tradition.

Feel the warmth of heartfelt hospitality as you order your pitcher of Lime Margarita (S$65) and indulge in a delightful array of plant-based options.

From the Impossible Sancho (S$22) and El Vegano (S$15) burritos to the flavourful The Vegan (S$13++) and Impossible Tacos (S$18), each dish showcases Papi's Tacos' commitment to catering to their ever-growing customer base.

Papi’s Tacos has three outlets across Singapore. For more information on their location and opening hours, please visit their website.

Mott 32 Singapore

Known for its contemporary fine-dining, Mott 32 Singapore has expanded its plant-based menu since its debut in 2021. Here, traditional Chinese-inspired dishes take on a plant-based twist, swapping out meat proteins for plant-based alternatives while retaining the bold flavours synonymous with Mott 32's cuisine.

Don't miss their signature Wok-Fried Ma Po Tofu "Pork" (S$26), Sauteed String Beans and "Beef" (S$28), and Crispy "Chicken" (S$29++) — this menu is perfect if you're looking to explore plant-based options without sacrificing the familiar tastes you love.

Mott 32 Singapore is located at B1 – 41/42, 10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956, p. +65 6688 9922. Open daily from 11.30am – 3.30pm for lunch, and 5pm – 11pm for dinner.

ALSO READ: Must-visit burger spots in Singapore: Hand-crafted juicy, cheesy and addictive goodness

This article was first published in City Nomads.