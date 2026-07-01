Golden Village Plaza Singapura to close after 28 years

After a 28-year run, Golden Village Plaza Singapura will be closing.

Its last day will be Aug 16, the cinema operator announced on Wednesday (July 1).

The closure comes as the shopping mall embarks on a "major revamp", Golden Village said, adding that the outlet will wind down operations in phases ahead of the redevelopment works.

Six cinema halls there will host their final screenings on Aug 2, while the remaining halls will continue screening movies until the cinema's last day on Aug 16.

Moviegoers can continue to patronise other Golden Village outlets such as GV Cineleisure, GV Bugis, GV Funan, GV Grand and GV City Square.

"We are deeply grateful to generations of moviegoers who have supported GV Plaza over the past 28 years," said Golden Village CEO Clara Cheo.

"The cinema has been home to countless shared experiences and we thank our patrons, partners, staff, and our landlord, Plaza Singapura and CapitaLand; for being part of this remarkable journey and for their support over the years."

To thank those who have supported them over the past three decades, Golden Village has launched a series of farewell initiatives such as giving out 10,000 free regular popcorn or regular Coca-Cola to eligible customers. This promotion runs from July 1 to Aug 16.

Golden Village is also inviting moviegoers to share their favourite memories of GV Plaza through a social media contest, with an exclusive private cinema screening party at the outlet as the prize.

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Plaza Singapura and The Atrium @ Orchard will be undergoing a $160 million upgrade, with works scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2026.

The revamp will be carried out in phases till the fourth quarter of 2028, and the mall will stay open throughout this period, landlord CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust said in April.

Golden Village Plaza Singapura's closure comes a few months after Golden Village Tiong Bahru shuttered.

The outlet, which operated for 32 years in Tiong Bahru Plaza, closed following the end of its lease agreement.

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melissateo@asiaone.com