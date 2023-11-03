Mooi Patisserie, headed by Michelin-starred chef, to shutter a year after opening

Around this time last year, Mooi Patisserie, a bakery tucked away at Alexandra Technopark, was preparing for their grand opening.

Fast forward to now and the establishment is getting ready to close for good.

They have about a month left till they shutter on Nov 30, they shared in an Instagram post on Friday (Nov 3).

"It has been an incredible year filled with amazing moments and wonderful memories," the bakery wrote in the emotional post.

"We want to express our gratitude to each and every one of you who has visited us or ordered from us. Your support and enthusiasm has meant the world to us."

They also invited patrons to come and dine with them before their last day of operations.

"Join us for some pastries and one last coffee with mini croissant as it's your last chance to savour our delicious treats and make more memories with us. Let's share one (or a few) more sweet moment(s) together!"

The bakery did not share if they have plans to re-open elsewhere.

AsiaOne has reached out to Mooi Patisserie for more details.

In the comments of the Instagram post, devastated fans of the bakery expressed their sadness over the news.

The brainchild of a restaurateur and Michelin-starred chef

Mooi Patisserie was founded by restaurateur Ken Loon and Dutch pastry chef Gail Ho.

Ken is the co-owner of popular F&B establishments like Naked Finn, Burgerlabo and 2280.

On the other hand, Gail - who was born and raised in Netherlands and moved to Singapore around four years back - cut her teeth as the head pastry chef at one Michelin-starred modern Korean restaurant Meta.

Before coming to Singapore, she also worked in five-star hotels in France and Seychelles as well as a fine-dining eatery in Australia.

Popular menu items at the bakery include the Tropical Choux, Gateau Basque, as well as their flaky croissants.

Address: #01-06/07 Block C, Alexandra Technopark, 483C Alexandra Rd, S119976.

Opening hours: Mondays to Fridays, 8.30am to 4.30pm, Saturdays, 9am to 1pm

