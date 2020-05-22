Gong Cha to open Causeway Point, Paya Lebar Quarter and Nex stores on May 23

Gong Cha fans rejoice! The brand will open three of its outlets tomorrow (May 23) for takeaway and delivery orders.

The three stores that will be serving customers are located in Causeway Point, Paya Lebar Quarters and NEX.

In a Facebook post on May 22, Gong Cha Singapore revealed that they were permitted to open because the three outlets, which are also the brand's newest branches, sell souffle pancakes and are classified as snacks.

The brand shared that safety ambassadors will be around to facilitate with crowd management and that they will "stop orders if the queue becomes unsafe to all".

Gong Cha also advised that customers ordering the souffle pancakes should expect a minimum wait of 20 minutes as the pancakes are made to order.

Prior to this opening, Gong Cha fans could still get their bubble tea fix through the brand's various collaborations with other F&B businesses.

If you don't happen to stay near any of these three outlets, don't worry. You can still order Gong Cha from the Professor Brawn Cafe at Enabling Village in Redhill.

