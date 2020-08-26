Good class bungalow, massage chair, mask: Uncommon kim zua to burn for the Hungry Ghost Festival

If you have seen bonfires around Singapore recently, there's no need to panic (as long as it's not at the foot of a HDB flat).

It's a sign that the Hungry Ghost Festival is upon us, during which souls and spirits of the dead are believed to wander the earth and cause mischief if left alone.

Also known as Zhong Yuan Jie in Chinese, the festival is held on the 15th night of the seventh month of the Chinese calendar, which falls on Sep 2 this year.

Traditionally, paper offerings are burnt during this period to appease the spirits and take care of their needs even in the afterlife, be it in the form of money, watches or jewellery.

But did you know that there are other things you can burn as well?

Here are some uncommon ones:

Food

Hotpot

PHOTO: Facebook/bankahhiang

Comes with a variety of seafood such as fish, crabs, prawns and even lobsters.

Bubble Tea

PHOTO: Josspaper.sg

This milk tea collection set includes cup and packet drinks to satisfy any bubble tea lover.

Pets

Pets can keep you company in this world and the next, where you can choose from different breeds of cats, dogs and birds.

Houses

Good Class Bungalow

PHOTO: Facebook/bankahhiang

It's important to ensure that the deceased can live well and unlike in reality, this good class bungalow is definitely something one can afford.

Condominium

PHOTO: Kimzua

Condominiums are a good option too, for extra security.

Private house

PHOTO: Josspaper.sg

This three-storey private house includes a koi pond, a garage and has its own gates.

Villa

PHOTO: po-pi.com.sg

The villa has its own patio, with plenty of parking spaces and bedrooms.

Electronics

Phones

PHOTO: Josspaper.sg

Why choose between Apple and Samsung phones when you can have both? It even comes with a charger.

Washing Machine

PHOTO: Facebook/bankahhiang

A washing machine is always an important necessity to keep clothes clean.

Massage chair

PHOTO: po-pi.com.sg

We're not sure if there are spas in the afterlife, but we guess spirits need a good massage too sometimes.

Microwave

PHOTO: Kim Zua Diam

If there's no time to cook, reheat food in the microwave.

Pool Table

PHOTO: Facebook/bankahhiang

Something to pass the time.

Toiletries

Toothbrush set

PHOTO: Kimzua

The set comes with toothbrushes, toothpaste, mouthwash and even dentures.

Facial care

PHOTO: Joss Market

Spirits need to take care of their skin too.

Transportation

Yacht

PHOTO: Josspaper.sg

A medium-sized yacht to travel the seas.

Aeroplane

PHOTO: Kimzua

Comes with its own pilot too.

E-scooter

PHOTO: po-pi.com.sg

Easiest way to wander around.

Gas station

PHOTO: Kimzua

To pump up petrol for the car.

Mask

PHOTO: Facebook/Chris Goh

Hey, spirits still need to mask up it seems, and who knows if they may also need protection from the virus. We just wonder if they'll be observing safe distancing measures.

Servants

PHOTO: po-pi.com.sg

You can even order a servant or two for the deceased.

Medication

PHOTO: po-pi.com.sg

A first aid kit, all in one convenient set.

