Good class bungalow, massage chair, mask: Uncommon kim zua to burn for the Hungry Ghost Festival

If you have seen bonfires around Singapore recently, there's no need to panic (as long as it's not at the foot of a HDB flat).
It's a sign that the Hungry Ghost Festival is upon us, during which souls and spirits of the dead are believed to wander the earth and cause mischief if left alone.
Also known as Zhong Yuan Jie in Chinese, the festival is held on the 15th night of the seventh month of the Chinese calendar, which falls on Sep 2 this year.
Traditionally, paper offerings are burnt during this period to appease the spirits and take care of their needs even in the afterlife, be it in the form of money, watches or jewellery.
But did you know that there are other things you can burn as well?
Here are some uncommon ones:
Food
HotpotPHOTO: Facebook/bankahhiang
Comes with a variety of seafood such as fish, crabs, prawns and even lobsters.
Bubble TeaPHOTO: Josspaper.sg
This milk tea collection set includes cup and packet drinks to satisfy any bubble tea lover.
PetsPHOTO: Facebook/bankahhiang
Pets can keep you company in this world and the next, where you can choose from different breeds of cats, dogs and birds.
Houses
Good Class BungalowPHOTO: Facebook/bankahhiang
It's important to ensure that the deceased can live well and unlike in reality, this good class bungalow is definitely something one can afford.
CondominiumPHOTO: Kimzua
Condominiums are a good option too, for extra security.
Private housePHOTO: Josspaper.sg
This three-storey private house includes a koi pond, a garage and has its own gates.
VillaPHOTO: po-pi.com.sg
The villa has its own patio, with plenty of parking spaces and bedrooms.
Electronics
PhonesPHOTO: Josspaper.sg
Why choose between Apple and Samsung phones when you can have both? It even comes with a charger.
Washing MachinePHOTO: Facebook/bankahhiang
A washing machine is always an important necessity to keep clothes clean.
Massage chairPHOTO: po-pi.com.sg
We're not sure if there are spas in the afterlife, but we guess spirits need a good massage too sometimes.
MicrowavePHOTO: Kim Zua Diam
If there's no time to cook, reheat food in the microwave.
Pool TablePHOTO: Facebook/bankahhiang
Something to pass the time.
Toiletries
Toothbrush setPHOTO: Kimzua
The set comes with toothbrushes, toothpaste, mouthwash and even dentures.
Facial carePHOTO: Joss Market
Spirits need to take care of their skin too.
Transportation
YachtPHOTO: Josspaper.sg
A medium-sized yacht to travel the seas.
AeroplanePHOTO: Kimzua
Comes with its own pilot too.
E-scooterPHOTO: po-pi.com.sg
Easiest way to wander around.
Gas stationPHOTO: Kimzua
To pump up petrol for the car.
MaskPHOTO: Facebook/Chris Goh
Hey, spirits still need to mask up it seems, and who knows if they may also need protection from the virus. We just wonder if they'll be observing safe distancing measures.
ServantsPHOTO: po-pi.com.sg
You can even order a servant or two for the deceased.
MedicationPHOTO: po-pi.com.sg
A first aid kit, all in one convenient set.
