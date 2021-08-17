Good news for Easties: Singapore Expo's carpark has been transformed into a go-kart circuit

If you are bored and live in the East, we have some good news for you — local karting company KF1 has transformed a 300-space carpark at Singapore Expo into a massive go-kart circuit.

The track is slated to open by late August this year and will be Singapore's largest purpose-built go-kart circuit.

We got some of our boys to do a trail run on what's gonna be Singapore's Largest Purpose Built Fun-kart Circuit! 🏎️ KF1... Posted by KF1 on Sunday, August 15, 2021

Can't wait to go for a spin? Teasers of the Expo track's layout and appearance have been uploaded onto their Facebook and Instagram.

According to The Straits Times, the track can hold up to 15 karts and will operate under a one-year temporary occupation license.

The owner of KF1, Richard Tan, 59, told the newspaper that the company has pumped in close to $1 million for the go-kart track and in total, it took around a month to build.

"We were told that this carpark was not being utilised, so we thought we could put it to good use," he added.

This isn't the first time the KF1 has done something like this — just a few months back, they turned Resort World Sentosa's carpark into Singapore's first indoor karting circuit. According to their website, this circuit is currently temporarily closed for upgrading.

According to KF1, prices at Expo will be the same as their Resort World Sentosa circuit: $28 for novice drivers (25km/h) and $35 for advanced drivers (40km/h). Each go-kart session will last for 10 minutes.

Apart from the go-kart track, Singapore Expo will also be rolling out a new indoor badminton hall and Timbre+ food court, according to The Straits Times.

And if you live in the West, there's no need to feel left out — go-kart operator The Karting Arena announced today (Aug 17) that it will soon be opening a 700m-long track at 511 Upper Jurong Road complete with 11 technical turns.

melissateo@asiaone.com