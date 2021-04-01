RWS turns carpark into Singapore's first indoor karting circuit — here are other go-kart spots to satisfy your need for speed

With the borders shut, Singaporeans have no choice but to explore alternative recreational activities within our little red dot.

Surprisingly, there are a number of things to do. Thanks to the pandemic and SingapoRediscovers vouchers, most of us have been able to experience our sunny island with a touristic lens.

Whether it's a staycation, a cruise to nowhere or a trip to the Singapore Zoo for the thousandth time, there's something for everyone.

And now, we have another activity to add to your to-try list: go-karting! If you're itching to try out a thrilling activity with your loved ones, this is a great option.

Some of you may have the misconception that one can only go-kart overseas, but in reality, Singapore is home a few options. This includes a new indoor circuit at Sentosa which actually used to be one of Resort World Sentosa's (RWS) carpark.

1. Circuit Tiki

Circuit Tiki is a collaboration between KF1 Karting Circuit — an existing go-kart company — and RWS.

It is Singapore's first indoor karting circuit and was actually an RWS carpark that has been repurposed. This track is temporary so do note that the circuit will only be around from April 2 to June 30.

At 550 metres long, the circuit has a total of 23 corners so riders will have lots of bends and curves to tackle.

There are also two karting packages available and if you happen to be a RWS member, you can get a discount:

• Novice (25km/h): $18 (RWS members), $28 (public)

• Advanced (40km/h: $25 (RWS member), $35 (public)

Before you hastily sign up for the Advanced package, do note that it is only for people who own a valid driving or motorcycle license as per the Building and Construction Authority's Amusement Ride Regulations.

For safety reasons, you also have to be at least 1.4 metres tall to be allowed to drive the go-kart.

While hair nets and helmets will be provided, guests have to remember to wear covered shoes.

Address: 8 Sentosa Gateway, 098269, Resorts World Sentosa East Carpark (Orange Zone)

2. KF1 Karting Circuit

Even after Circuit Tiki closes, you can still satisfy your need for speed at KF1 Karting Circuit's original outlet within Turf Club Avenue.

As Singapore's largest go-kart circuit, they have the longest race track in Singapore which spans 960 metres. Apart from casual racing, they also offer Grand Prix-style racing.

In addition – if you don't want to race under the hot sun – they have a night racing option. They are one of the few places that offer this thanks to their CIK-FIA approved track.

If you are feeling competitive, you can try to get on their leaderboard which is displayed on KF1 Karting Circuit's website. There, they list out the top few drivers for each week.

Address: 1 Turf Club Avenue, 738078

3. The Karting Arena

The Karting Arena has a circuit that is 500 metres long with tight corners, 90-degree turns and hairpins that will make your racing experience challenging yet fun.

Apart from casual go-karting, they also offer Grand Prix-style racing for those of you looking for something more thrilling.

It is offered in a group racing package so that you can compete with your friends. If you're new to their circuit, fret not as racers are allowed to practice on the track using racing simulators before the actual race.

For more information, you can check out their website.

Address: 200 Turf Club Road #01-01B The Grandstand, 287994

4. Kartright Speedway

The track at Kartright Speedway is actually the length of a competition-level race circuit – seven metres wide and 750 metres long. For people who have always wanted to feel like a professional racer, this is the perfect track for you to practice your moves.

To add to the mood, there is even a two-storey pit building with a viewing gallery and corporate rooms for events – how professional!

Address: #01-05 The Arena Country Club, 511 Upper Jurong Road, Singapore 638366

5. Element Motorsports

Element Motorsports was founded in 2012 aims to provide affordable go-kart services for the community. They have karts of all sizes so even children can try their hand at this sport.

Apart from a track that is suitable for both amateurs and professionals, they sell go-karts too – so you can get one to call your own.

Worried that it would be hard to maintain one? Element Motorsports also provides services like engine rebuilding, kart tuning and repairs so you know your vehicle will be in good hands.

Address: 1 Kaki Bukit Ave 6, #02-28, Singapore 417883

6. Luge

If you've visited Sentosa, you may have walked past the Skyline Luge – a family-friendly attraction where one can take a cable car up to the top of the track and then zip back down via the go-kart.

The track has three different paths where you can navigate your way – also with the Night Luge option on weekends where the place comes alive with vibrant lights. They have various packages as well so you can choose one to suit your needs.

Address: 1 Imbiah Road, Singapore 099692

To learn more, check out their website.

melissateo@asiaone.com