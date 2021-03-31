Not your usual staycation: A McDonald's-themed holiday

Over the past year, we’ve seen pet-friendly staycations, all-you-can-eat staycations, and sexy staycations, but a McDonald’s-themed staycation might be just what we need to get through the rest of phase three (however long that might be).

As part of its McDonald’s Night-In campaign, the fast food chain is teaming up with Klook to launch its first-ever McDelivery x Klook ‘Happiest Night-In’ Staycation at Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore.

Where to stay

Located in the heart of the Central Business District (CBD), Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore offers one-bedroom and two-bedroom serviced apartments near the late-night watering holes in Telok Ayer and Tanjong Pagar.

(But why would we want to do that when we can chow down on Spicy Nuggets in a luxury setting, amirite.)

ALSO READ: Not your usual staycation: Eat, eat, eat all the way

What to do

First up, you can revel in all the exclusive take-home merchandise. Those pyjamas? Perfection.

The staycation has two kinds of packages available - one for couples, and another for families. Here's what each package includes:

Happiest night-in staycation package one: Made for couples

One-night studio stay for two adults at Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore

Exclusive McDonald’s® merchandise including:

McDonald’s lounge wear set for two (Includes a top and bottom set and eye mask x two)

McDonald’s cushion x two

McDonald’s bathroom hand towel x two

McDonald’s throw x one

McDonald’s® food vouchers worth $20

Package rate: $329

ALSO READ: Not your usual staycation: Pet-cation with your furkid

Happiest night-in staycation package two: Made for families

One-Night Stay in Two-Bedroom Deluxe for two Adults and two Children (Below 17 years old) at Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore

Exclusive McDonald’s® merchandise including:

McDonald’s eye mask x four

McDonald’s cushion x two

McDonald’s bathroom hand towel x four

McDonald’s throw x one

McDonald’s food vouchers worth $40

McDonald’s Happy Meal Readers Books (x three) and Happy Meal Collectibles (x two) package rate: $449

Staycation packages are available for stays from May to June 2021 only. To book, subscribe to the McDelivery Inbox Treats mailer or update your account preferences to receive marketing materials, as slots will be released via email.

For those of you who are feeling a lil' kiasu, here are the booking windows:

Thursday – Sunday, April 8 - 11, 2021 Friday – Sunday, April 16 - 18, 2021 Friday – Sunday, April 23 - 25, 2021

What to eat

PHOTO: McDonald's Singapore

If you're wondering what to order, you should definitely get Spicy Chicken McNuggets, because they - along with Happy Sharing Box C with Potato Wedges and Chocolate Pie - are going off the menu soon.

Now would also be a good time to mention that as part of McDonald's Night-In campaign, that delivery, drive-thru, and takeaways are now available 24 hours on Fridays and Saturdays.

On a final note, if you feel a little bloated after binge-eating McDonald's all night, you can swim off the excess calories at Oakwood's Instagram-worthy infinity pool.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.