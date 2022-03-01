Goodwork Park Hotel's Durian Fiesta 2022 returns with D24 banana cake and deep-fried mochi balls

Smell that? D24 durian season is in the air, and the first harbinger of good news is the return of Goodwood Park Hotel’s Durian Fiesta 2022. A mainstay on any durian lover's calendar, the 39th Fiesta carries on the hotel’s grand tradition of transforming the pungent indulgence into elegant pastries — this time with a fruity twist.

Running from Feb 28 to July 24, 2022, the 38th Fiesta kicks off with all things D24, available for delivery or takeaway at The Deli. This year, the King of Fruit is joined by a sumptuous retinue of other fruits, from lychee to strawberry. Each pastry creation weaves the richness of durian with its more delicate fruit fellows, producing a well-balanced symphony of flavours.

D24 Lychee Blossom Cake.

PHOTO: Goodwood Park Hotel

The D24 Lychee Blossom Cake ($19 per slice, $128 for 1.2kg) looks pretty in pink and tastes just as sweet, with pillowy rose sponge layered with lychee mousse and featherlight durian mousse. Finished with a glaze of rose white chocolate and sprinkled with rose petals, it’s the perfect treat for special occasions — we can picture this being a Mother’s Day hit already.

D24 Strawberry Mascarpone Filo Tart.

PHOTO: Goodwood Park Hotel

Durian and strawberry might sound like an odd couple, but their lovechild — the D24 Strawberry Mascarpone Filo Tart ($19 per piece) — swiftly proves us wrong. Think eight crisp layers of filo pastry that cradle a silky centre of durian mousse, layered over with mascarpone cream. Throw in roasted pistachios and a tart burst of fresh strawberries, and you get a refreshing play of textures.

D24 Crystal Apricot Dome.

PHOTO: Goodwood Park Hotel

Another too-pretty-to-eat creation, the D24 Crystal Apricot Dome ($18 per piece) flaunts a glossy golden dome of durian mousse that conceals a medley of flavours: Tangy apricot compote and apricot mousse, deepening into the bittersweet richness of flourless chocolate sponge. A couple of finishing touches sweeten the deal: An adorable mini apricot macaron and a white chocolate leaf.

Chocolate finds its way into the D24 Raspberry Sacher Bar ($19 per piece) as well. Inspired by the sacher-torte — an Austrian classic of chocolate cake layered with apricot jam — this creation takes the indulgence up a notch with creamy layers of D24 durian pulp, chocolate mousse, and chocolate sponge. Cutting through all that richness nicely is tart raspberry curd, jazzed up with a garnish of fresh raspberries.

D24 Banana Flambé Cake.

PHOTO: Goodwood Park Hotel

Love banana cake and durian? The D24 Banana Flambé Cake ($18 per slice, $120 for 1.3kg) brings the two together in sinful style, with a generous slab of D24 durian mousse sandwiched between fragrant layers of banana cake. For good measure, the sweet, sticky treat comes topped with caramelised banana slices and a drizzle of durian sauce. It’s the heaviest pastry of the lot this year, but we’d save special space for this one.

Mini D24 Roulade Trio.

PHOTO: Goodwood Park Hotel

If you fancy something light and simple, there’s no going wrong with the Mini D24 Roulade Trio ($28 for six pieces). Stuffed full with smooth D24 durian purée, these palm-sized Swiss rolls offer a fabulously fluffy sponge in three flavours.

There’s strawberry, chocolate, and our personal favourite — pandan crafted with coconut milk and fresh pandan extract. For takeaways from Feb 28 to April 30, Durian Bundles will also be available starting from $43 for three D24 cakes or pastries — so really, take it as an excuse to treat the whole fam.

Deep-Fried D24 Mochi Ball.

PHOTO: Goodwood Park Hotel

If you find yourself at Min Jiang’s Goodwood Park Hotel branch, don’t miss out on a couple of dine-in exclusives. It’s oh-so-easy to polish off the Deep-Fried D24 Mochi Ball ($12++ for three pieces) — each chewy morsel features a mochi crust that’s crisp with deep-fried breadcrumbs, encasing warm durian purée and fresh milk curd.

Pan-Fried D24 Blue Pea Kueh Salat.

PHOTO: Goodwood Park Hotel

Meanwhile, the Pan-Fried D24 Blue Pea Kueh Salat ($12++ for three pieces) puts a fun twist on the Peranakan favourite with a top layer of firm, chewy durian custard, set on a bed of sticky rice and pan-fried just before serving.

PHOTO: Facebook/Goodwood Park Hotel

Mao Shan Wang season hits in mid-year — from May 1 to July 24, 2022, you can look forward to royal indulgence with treats like ‘Mao Shan Wang’ Mousse Cake ($88 for 500g, $176 for 1kg) and ‘Mao Shan Wang’ Power Puff ($30 per piece). And if you’re planning on a crackin’ feast with the fruit at home too, check out our durian delivery guide.

Goodwood Park Hotel’s Durian Fiesta 2022 is happening from Feb 28 to July 24, 2022. For advance orders, call +65 6730 1786, email deli@goodwoodparkhotel.com, or go to thedeligoodwoodparkhotel.oddle.me. For walk-in orders, visit The Deli at Goodwood Park Hotel, 22 Scotts Rd, Singapore 228221.

This article was first published in City Nomads.