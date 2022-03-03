Got deep pockets? Casio's fancy new MRG G-Shocks will let you stand out from the G-Shock crowd

Casio has just released three very high-end G-Shocks with four-figure price tags that are based on the the very popular MTG-B2000.

These watches are part of G-Shock's flagship luxury MRG series. Watches in this series often have exclusive materials or finishes.

Headlining the release is the very striking Akazonae MRG-B2000B-1A4DR which features red and gold accents. The colours were inspired by armour worn by elite samurai troops during the Japanese Warring States Period.

For something that's more understated, there's the G-Shock MRG-B2000D-1ADR in silver and black and the G-Shock MRG-B2000B-1A1DR56 in black.

Regardless of which model you pick, all MRG-B2000 G-Shock features DLC coating on the bezel, case, and band. Additionally, the cases feature Sallaz polishing done by hand. The crystal is glare-resistant sapphire.

In terms of features, these pricier MRG-B2000 watches are no different from your standard MTG-B2000. This means a strong carbon core guard structure, 200 metres of water resistance, chronograph, alarm, world-time, and more.

Availability and pricing

The three watches will be available at the G-Shock stores at Marina Bay Sands and Vivocity. The Akazonae MRG-B2000B-1A4DR and the all-black MRG-B2000B-1A1DR56 are both priced at $4,199. The black and silver MRG-B2000D-1ADR is $3,999.

READ ALSO: $134k The Batman tourbillon comes in bat signal that houses watch

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.