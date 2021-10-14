Gotta buy them all: Pokemon-themed home goods launching in Japan on Oct 16

The Pokemon Center is launching a new furniture and home decor collection this Saturday (Oct 16), in collaboration with furniture company Karimoku — and, you guessed it, it's Pokemon-themed!

The new collection brings stunning products, from bedsheets to rugs, which can be purchased via the Pokemon Center or Amazon Japan, with pre-orders opening online from Oct 14.

However, do note that the sites are in Japanese and overseas shipping might not be available yet.

Meanwhile, here are some sneak peeks, starting with this bright Pikachu-themed sofa with a matching armchair.

Pokemon Pikachu-patterned armchair (left) and sofa cost 154,000 yen (S$1,832) and 199,100 yen respectively. PHOTO: Pokemon Center

Complete the look with this sleek Poke-ball side table, perfect for miscellaneous items or a morning cup of coffee.

Poke-ball side table (111,100 yen). PHOTO: Pokemon Center

Spice up your living room flooring with rugs featuring different Pokemons.

If you want more to cover more floor space, you can consider getting the big-sized Snorlax, which guarantees to be an eye-catching piece.

Pokemon Snorlax rug (44,000 yen). PHOTO: Pokemon Center

There are four other rugs available, each priced at 9,350 yen. PHOTO: Pokemon Center

You can even doll up your bed with themed bedsheets, available in two sizes, single and double.

Pokemon bedsheets (from 10,450 yen). PHOTO: Pokemon Center

There are four design prints of bedsheets to choose from – Ghost, Pikachu, Partner Pokemon and Eevee. PHOTO: Pokemon Center

So start browsing the sites and pick your favourites, even if you're not a fan of the franchise.

After all, there are no limits to keeping your house stylish and well-furnished.

ALSO READ: Derrick Hoh spends $100k to turn 40-year-old HDB flat into this gorgeous smart home

estherlam@asiaone.com