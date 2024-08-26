Gotta collect 'em all: Shell has limited-edition Pokemon merchandise, here's how to get your hands on them

Pokemon lovers, it is time to get your wallets ready because Shell has dropped some exciting limited-edition Pokemon collectibles that are both adorable and functional.

Shell's purchase-for-purchase campaign will feature a line-up of Lapras and Dragonite Dehumidifier Plushies, as well as Psyduck and Gengar Tissue Box Covers.

These will be available exclusively at Shell service stations islandwide starting Sept 1 and Oct 1 at 10am, while stocks last.

All participants have to do is make a minimum gross spend of $70 at Shell to qualify, after which they can purchase the Dehumidifier Plushies at $18.90 each or the Tissue Box Covers at $23.90 each.

Applicable spending includes Shell fuels, Shell Recharge electric vehicle charging, and Shell Select Store items, and excludes alcohol, tobacco and in-store service items.

Each purchase of a Dehumidifier Plushie and Tissue Box Cover comes with a free Pokemon Trading Card Game fun pack and half mat.

Apart from the tissue box covers and dehumidifier plushies, there's also a unique 15-inch Snorlax plushie bag that's up for grabs.

The bag, which comes with a reversible blanket, can be purchased for $59.90 from Oct 1 when drivers accumulate a minimum of 150 litres of Shell V-Power starting today via Shell Go+.

If you're eager to collect 'em all fast, on Sept 7 and 8, 10am onwards, the full set of four Pokemon collectibles consisting of the Psyduck and Gengar Tissue Box Covers and the Lapras and Dragonite Dehumidifier Plushies will be available for purchase.

Additionally, each purchase of a full set comes with a free goodie bag worth $100 consisting of Shell Fuel, Shell Select food and beverage vouchers and Pokemon merchandise.

These can be redeemed with a minimum spend of $70 and the promotion will only be available at eight Shell service stations, limited to the first 60 customers per station per day.

Date Venue Saturday,

7 September 2024, 10am Shell Upp Bukit Timah PIE: 35 Upper Bukit Timah Road Singapore 588166 Shell Tampines Avenue 2: 9 Tampines Avenue 2 Singapore 529731 Shell Serangoon Gardens: 49 Serangoon Garden Way Singapore 555944 Shell Newton Circus: 143 Bukit Timah Road Singapore 229843 Sunday,

8 September 2024, 10am Shell Boon Lay: 2 Boon Lay Avenue Singapore 649960 Shell Paya Lebar PIE: 98 Paya Lebar Road Singapore 409008 Shell Havelock: 548 Havelock Road Singapore 169637 Shell Alexandra: 358 Alexandra Road Singapore 159950 Source: Shell

Giveaway

To celebrate the launch of the new Pokemon collectibles, Shell is hosting a giveaway on Instagram and Facebook, where 30 lucky winners can stand a chance to win a Banpresto Pokemon Super Big Plush.

Want to participate? You'll have to be following Shell on both Instagram and Facebook.

You will also need to do take a photo of your favourite spot for the Dehumidifier Plushies or Tissue Box Covers at home or in your vehicle and share this as a social media post.

Don't forget to set your profile to public and tag Shell's accounts, along with the hashtag #WheresMyPokemon2024.

Giveaway closes on Oct 31.

