McDonald's to launch limited-edition pocket pouches on Aug 15, while stocks last

If you love the food from McDonald's and want to show that to everyone, you'll be excited for this new drop by the fast food giant.

On Aug 15, McDonald's will launch the limited-edition French Fries and Burger Pocket Pouches.

The French Fries Pocket Pouch is crafted to look like a pack of McDonald's iconic fries and even its zip has a charm in the shape of it.

The pattern of the Burger Pocket Pouch is made to look like melted cheese and beef patties wedged together.

Similar to the French Fries Pocket Pouch, the Burger Pocket Pouch has a burger charm on the zip.

Both pouches have keychain clasps on the top so you can hook the pouches wherever you like.

The pouches will be available from 11am onwards for $7.90 each with any order of an Extra Value Meal, Upsized Value Meal, Special 2 X Value Meal and Family Meal.

Each customer is entitled to purchase a maximum of two pouches per eligible meal.

However, if you are a McDonald's Member, you can get first dibs on the French Fries Pocket Pouch and redeem it with 1,400 MyM Rewards points.

This can be done on the McDonald's app from Aug 13, 2pm and is limited to the first 500 redemptions.

