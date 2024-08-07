McGriddles, but make it fashion: Sneaker designer Mr Sabotage announces collab with McDonald's

If you know, you know.

Those were the cryptic words from fast-food giant McDonald's in their social media post shared on Monday (Aug 5).

The ever-popular McGriddles burger is set to return to the breakfast menu on Aug 8.

That's not all, as McDonald's teased their fans by mentioning that they've got "something special" in the works as well.

Mark Ong, often referred to by his moniker Mr Sabotage, dropped the news via an Instagram post the following day.

The local fashion icon mentioned how stoked he was to announce the McGriddles x SBTG collab.

Accompanying the post was a photo of him holding up a McGriddles burger.

Mr Sabotage did not reveal much else, only adding: "Stay tuned for an exciting drop (or two...)."

Seems like fans of the both the McGriddles and Mr Sabotage would have to stay patient for the time being.

For the uninitiated, 44-year-old Mr Sabotage is the founder of streetwear brand SBTG and is seen as a formidable presence in both the art and sneaker culture.

According to The Business Times, Mr Sabotage has reached cult status among sneakerheads and is revered, both locally and abroad, for his customised shoes.

Past launches

This isn't the first time McDonald's has included merchandise with the launch of a menu item.

In February, McGriddles was relaunched and fans had the opportunity to enjoy exclusive perks like the McGriddles hoodie.

But they first had to reserve a spot on McDonald's Close Friends list on Instagram.

Last August, McGriddles mania was in full swing, with a long snaking queue spotted at McDonald's Kallang.

Fans reached the outlet as early as 6.22am, prior to the launch, in a bid to snag a piece of limited merchandise.

ALSO READ: I'm lovin' it: McDonald's Singapore to celebrate Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary with collectible plushies

amierul@asiaone.com