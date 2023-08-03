McGriddles mania: Massive crowd turns up as McDonald's drops limited-edition hoodie at Kallang outlet

Singaporeans rejoiced when the McGriddles made a comeback last week. After all, who can resist a juicy patty sandwiched between two maple-flavoured griddle cakes?

The excitement over this sweet-and-savoury delight fuelled further when the fast food chain announced that it would be dropping its latest limited-edition McGriddle hoodie.

Available only at the Kallang branch on August 3 from 7am onwards, diners can get their hands on the hoodie when they order the Breakfast McGriddles 2x Value Meal.

The new hoodie comes in a nude shade, with a tiny embroidery of the iconic sandwich at the front and the list of ingredients that goes into making it on the back.

Moreover, there are only 200 pieces available.

As expected, McDonald's shared a clip, on Instagram, of the long snaking queue trickling down to the carpark area at 6:22 am prior to the launch. A fan even spent his birthday queuing for the exclusive hoodie.

One user shared her experience of getting the hoodie on TikTok. Arriving at 6:30 am, user Daniellelinnie estimated there were already 300 people in the line. She even spotted camping chairs, hinting that people might have queued overnight.

It's no surprise then that the hoodies were all sold out. Those netizens who didn't manage to snag the hoodie took to McDonald's Instagram post to express their disappointment.

One user hoped that there will be a second launch for the hoodie and it will be available at all MacDonald's outlets islandwide.

Another user apparently suggested that there should be a sold-out sign placed at the entrance, as she was only told at the counter that the hoodies were fully redeemed.

Scalpers rejoice

Love them or hate them, you can always count on scalpers giving fans another "chance" to snag limited-edition merchandise.

On Carousell, there were already a few listings of the McGriddles hoodie after they were sold out.

A quick search on the virtual marketplace showed that said hoodie are being sold with prices starting from $100.

One scalper is selling it for $500, with the hoodie still in its original packaging.

