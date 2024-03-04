McDonald's releasing special-edition McGriddles merch for those on its Close Friends list

From fans to close friends—McDonald's has got an Instagram Close Friends list and you could be a part of it.

Last Saturday (March 4), the fast-food giant announced the existence of said list via its Instagram page.

"Reserved for only the most hardcore McGriddles fans," the caption read.

The fluffy breakfast delight made its return to the McDonald's menu on Feb 29, after months of absence.

On top of that, McGriddles lovers will have the opportunity to enjoy exclusive perks such as McGriddles merchandise.

But getting your hands on them won't be as straightforward as heading down to any McDonald's outlet to make a purchase.

Where's the fun in that, right? You've got to reserve a spot on McDonald's coveted Close Friends list first.

Simply post an Instagram Story showing how much you love McGriddles—write a song about it or dance to a tune.

Once your Instagram Story is up, don't forget to tag McDonald's Singapore and use the hashtag #McGriddlesCloseFriends.

Only 20 fans will get a spot on the list, and the contest ends tonight (March 4) at 11.59pm so just get those creative juices flowing!

Apart from McGriddles merchandise like the hoodies, McDonald's seems rather tight-lipped on other exclusive perks available to the chosen 20 fans.

McGriddles mania

Last year we already witnessed just how invested some fans were in the exclusive merchandise.

On August 3, 2023, from 7am onwards, diners at McDonald's Kallang could get their hands on the McGriddles hoodie when they ordered the Breakfast McGriddles 2x Value Meal.

With only 200 pieces available, a long snaking queue trickling down to the carpark area could be seen at 6.22am, prior to the launch.

Camping chairs were seen, hinting that some might have queued overnight.

This time around, there's no need for all that queuing.

Just get yourself noticed by McDonald's, and finger's crossed, a spot on that Close Friends list is yours.

