Feeling unwell? Over 1,000 GP clinics remain open during Chinese New Year

While many businesses are closed for the festive season, those who are feeling unwell during Chinese New Year will not have to worry.

1,095 general practitioner (GP) clinics will remain open at various times during the public holidays from Feb 16 to Feb 18, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Sunday (Feb 15).

Those who require medical care during the holidays can visit the GPGoWhere website to check the list of clinics nearby and their opening hours by keying in their address or postal code.

A search by AsiaOne on the website showed that 22 clinics will be open 24 hours a day during the Chinese New Year public holidays.

Other clinics generally operate from morning until afternoon.

The health ministry also advised the public to make an appointment or call the clinic before heading down.

"Members of the public, including children, who feel unwell during the festive period are encouraged to visit a GP or a 24-hour clinic for minor conditions," MOH said.

Those seeking advice on the appropriate medical care site to visit are encouraged to call the NurseFirst helpline at 626262, which operates daily from 8am to 11pm.

"We advise the public to seek medical treatment at a hospital’s Accident & Emergency department only for serious or life-threatening emergencies, such as chest pain, breathlessness, and uncontrollable bleeding," MOH added.

To ensure that the 995 Emergency Medical Services can provide swift conveyance for those with emergency conditions, those who are not experiencing life-threatening emergencies should refrain from calling 995.

As Singaporeans take part in the festivities, MOH also reminded the public to eat in moderation and continue exercising regularly to stay healthy over the holiday period.

