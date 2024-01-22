Grocery store Harvest Fresh has CNY warehouse sale with up to 70% off premium meats and seafood

With Chinese New Year (CNY) coming in a couple of weeks, it's time to start shopping for your ideal steamboat ingredients.

If you're on a tight budget, Harvest Fresh might be right up your alley.

From now till Feb 9, Harvest Fresh is running their CNY warehouse sale with discounts up to 70 per cent off.

They've got variety with premium meats like Australian grass-fed striploin shabu to Iberico pork collar shabu.

Located in the west of the island, Harvest Fresh aims to provide top-quality products at its peak freshness.

And in the lead-up to this CNY, it's adding a few more discounts on some of the items on sale.

Some of the eye-catching deals include frozen half-shell abalone going for just $0.90 each. That's a saving of 64 per cent.

Even if you're planning on splurging just a little bit, it wouldn't have such an impact on your wallet.

Their premium wagyu shabu platter ($68) includes a variety of beef selection, and you'll be saving 20 per cent at the warehouse sale.

Another top seller to look out for is their premium canned abalone.

Originally priced at $19 a can, you'd now be able to grab them at just $9 each.

What's a steamboat meal without some meat to munch on? Get yourself some shiitake mushroom chicken balls (240g, two for $12) or sliced streaky bacon (200g, three for $9).

Customers who spend more than $150 will receive a free mystery gift worth up to $40 (while stocks last).

Address: 15 Fishery Port Road, Singapore 619735

Opening hours: 9am to 5pm, 9am to 1pm on Feb 9

