Ground Floor Coffee which operated out of Pasir Ris HDB flat finds permanent home 'a stone's throw away'

Home-based business Ground Floor Coffee has made its comeback, shortly after announcing the closure of its operations last month.

The coffee joint had made quite a stir when it first opened its doors (or windows, in their case) to customers in June 2022, selling coffee out of their ground-floor Pasir Ris HDB flat.

Their brews not only drew a long queue — quite an unusual sight in the quiet HDB estate — but also went viral for its unusual concept.

So it was not surprising that many were dismayed when its owner Adhwa Hasif announced the closure of their home-based business with the last day on Aug 18. No reasons were given at the time for the sudden decision.

Subsequent posts on their Instagram page, however, hinted at a comeback.

A video posted to page on Sept 20 showed "Ground Floor Coffee" stickers being pasted on plastic cups within what looked like a shop space.

Excited responses from followers ensued: "Is this what I think it is?"

The same day, another video confirmed that they had found a more permanent, albeit separate, "home" for their business.

"No matter what knocks you down in life, get back up and keep going. From Pasir Ris to the world," stated the caption, which saw a "For Rent" sign being replaced by one which read "FOR GFC (Ground Floor Coffee)".

To a query which asked if the shop would still be in Pasir Ris, the account owner replied that it was "a stone's throw away".

After the suspense, it was finally revealed yesterday (Sept 21) that the cafe is situated at East Village mall #01-53, located at 430 Upper Changi Road, near Simpang Bedok.

The business also held its official opening yesterday. According to their Instagram bio, they are open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 8pm.

From what has been shared on social media, however, the shop is still primarily a takeaway outfit with no seats available for dining in.

And while the location being a stone's throw away from Pasir Ris is debatable, what's not is the response to the opening, with many excitedly congratulating Hasif and his wife on their achievement.

The takeaway coffee business is the brainchild of Hasif, a freelance photographer and self-taught barista.

Speaking to AsiaOne two years ago, Hasif had shared how what began as a passion turned into a business operating out of his home window and which regularly sold out every day.

"I honestly didn't expect anything. I didn't plan to make this as a business actually!"

But life evidently had other plans.

AsiaOne has reached out to Ground Floor Coffee to find out more.

