'Savour 1 last brew': Oriole Coffee + Bar to close after 16 years, will have 1-for-1 full-pint beer promotion

After a good 16 years in Singapore's F&B scene, popular Oriole Coffee + Bar will be shuttering its doors.

The cafe-cum-bar announced its closure in an Instagram post on Aug 30.

Its last day will be on Sept 29.

"Sip happens. We're brewing our final cups. Come say goodbye!" read the post's caption.

"Till then, savour one last brew, a last pint of beer or a last Spicy Crabmeat Capellini."

To end its last few days with a bang, the establishment is having a one-for-one promotion for all its full pint beers from now till Sept 29.

There will also be live music by Wayne Sandz on Sept 11, 18 and 25 at 7pm.

"Invite your friends and let's enjoy one last sip together!" the establishment wrote.

However, this may not be the end.

The cafe said it "will be taking a break", which hints at a possibility of a comeback.

AsiaOne has reached out to Oriole Coffee + Bar for more details.

Oriole Coffee + Bar was established in 2008.

Located just outside 313 Somerset, the cafe-and-bar is a familiar sight for those who frequent the mall.

Popular menu items include its Spicy Crabmeat Capellini, Oriole Truffle Burger and Sweet Soy Pork Ribs.

