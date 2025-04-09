Man steals wedding money boxes containing about $50k in cash; police recover $3,000

A 36-year-old man who allegedly stole wedding money boxes containing an estimated $50,000 in cash will be hauled to court on Wednesday (April 9).

In a statement on April 8, the police said they were alerted to the alleged theft at a hotel along Beach Road at 12.49pm on April 5.

An unknown man had allegedly swiped two money boxes filled with red packets from a wedding reception held at the hotel.

The identity of the man was established through ground enquiries and CCTV images, and officers arrested the suspect on April 7.

$3,000 in cash was recovered and seized by police.

According to preliminary investigations, the man had possibly premeditated the theft. He had also changed into a different attire after the alleged incident, the police said.

If convicted of theft, the man may face a jail term of up to three years and a fine.

"The police have zero tolerance towards such brazen acts and will not hesitate to act against those who blatantly disregard the law," said the statement.

[[nid:716473]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com