Grumpy nasi ayam goreng seller at Lucky Plaza opening new outlet in Toa Payoh

Residents of Toa Payoh, rejoice.

There's a new food joint in your part of town and it's a popular one.

When it comes to five-star nasi ayam goreng, many would immediately think of Fiie's Cafe at Lucky Plaza.

The brand, previously known as As-Shifaa Cafe, is looking to expand and a new outlet at Block 73, Toa Payoh Lorong 4 is expected to open soon.

On Monday (Sept 25), a sharp-eyed netizen caught sight of the famous signboard and immediately posted a picture of it on the Facebook group Toa Payoh Makan Places - Your Toa Payoh & Balestier Food Guide.

"Noticed this shop within the kopitiam. Same name as the famous Lucky Plaza branch?" she asked.

You bet it was.

Not only was the netizen aware of Fiie's Cafe specialty food item, she also knows of Shafiie's notorious reputation.

The stall owner is well-known to have a "regimental bouncer" attitude and wouldn't hesitate to shout at customers if they chope a table before ordering.

Despite that, the original outlet is often packed with customers keen on trying his nasi ayam goreng.

In the comments section, a big talking point was whether Shafiie would make an appearance in Toa Payoh.

An 8days report confirmed that Fiie's Cafe was opening an outlet in Toa Payoh, and the stall is currently pending approval from Singapore Food Agency.

The stall owner Shafiie told 8days that this new outlet will serve the iconic nasi ayam goreng and a few "simple side dishes".

A plate of nasi ayam goreng will set you back $6, just like at the original outlet.

Diners can look forward to a heap of rice accompanied by crispy fried chicken, a whole egg and a dollop of sambal.

Let's not forget the hefty sprinkling of savoury crumbs as well.

