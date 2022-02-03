Gucci has a carrying case for the AirPods Max

Fancy a more fashionable carrying case for your AirPods Max? Well, Gucci has you covered with its Ophidia case.

Gucci states that the Ophidia case brings vintage and contemporary together through its archive-inspired elements. The Ophidia case has an adjustable shoulder strap for you to carry it in multiple ways.

The Ophidia case is made of beige and ebony GG Supreme canvas, which Gucci says is a material with low environmental impact. There is also a snap button closure, but no mention of magnets similar to those found in the Apple Smart Case that can put the AirPods Max to sleep to conserve battery life.

Gucci is selling the Ophidia case for US$980 (S$1320) exclusively on its website.

Source: Gucci via 9to5Mac

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.