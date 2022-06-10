Guggenheim Abu Dhabi: Everything you need to know about the new museum project

The Guggenheim establishing itself in Abu Dhabi will follow its five other outposts around the world: New York, Venice, Berlin and Bilbao. When it finally opens, the museum will house modern and contemporary art and is sure to be a must visit for travellers to UAE’s capital city.

Designed by the Pritzker prize-winning American architect Frank Gehry, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum will provide the best experience to its visitors with an impressive collection of modern art from great masters.

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi opening date

Guggenheim Museum in UAE’s capital city is currently under construction. With a series of construction delays since 2011, the museum is expected to be completed in 2025.

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi location

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is set to be located at the Saadiyat Cultural District, a developing leisure, business, residential and cultural hub only seven minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi. Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi will house a total of eight museums in the future, and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will be a part of the growing network of cultural institutions in this region.

What can we expect from Guggenheim Abu Dhabi collections?

The Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will offer a vast collection of global modern and contemporary art while promoting art perspectives from West Asia, North Africa, and South Asia (Wanasa).

Fun Fact: Once completed, the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will be the largest @Guggenheim Museum in the world. Get to know Abu Dhabi in advance of #CultureSummit2018 #FrankGhery #ExploreAbuDhabi #InAbuDhabi @ManaratSaadiyat pic.twitter.com/yoQ5g9JouP — Culture Summit Abu Dhabi (@CultureSummitAD) March 31, 2018

Focusing on modern and contemporary art, Guggenheim curators in Abu Dhabi have already hosted three exhibitions highlighting select works to represent the future vision of Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The museum recently launched its ‘Spotlight’ video series, which explores a collection of Guggenheim Abu Dhabi works on loan across the world.

The museum intends to appeal to international tourists through its exhibition galleries, education and research space, conservation laboratory, and center for contemporary Arab, Islamic, and Middle Eastern culture.

