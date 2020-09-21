A guide to choosing a shower screen: Frame, frameless, aluminium frame, stainless steel frame, sliding door, and double acting door

In order to separate toilets and showers, the shower screen is the popular choice.

Even in public housing, shower screen has become the mainstream.

There are many types and styles of shower screens. In this article, we will show you how to choose the best shower screen and the installation precautions.

Framed Shower Screen VS Frameless Shower Screen

There are two types of shower screens mainly, the framed and frameless.

The advantage of a framed shower screen is that it has frame support, which does not require high environmental requirements.

The frameless shower screen is more transparent. The sight will not be obstructed by the frame, therefore, to have more sense of space.

Sliding door VS double-acting door

PHOTO: MET Interior

The shower screen doors on the market can be divided into two categories, namely sliding door and double acting door.

There are single, double, and triple sliding doors.

The advantage of sliding door is that it does not use up much space.

However, if you install a double sliding door in a small bathroom, it makes you inconvenient to enter and exit. 2/3 of the triple sliding door can be opened for in and out.

PHOTO: Juz Interior

The space requirement for installing a sliding door is relatively large.

It is necessary to consider the problem that water will drop to the floor along with the glass door after the shower when the door is opened.

However, it is more convenient to clean the double-acting door than the sliding door as the dirt will not accumulate on the rails. But some overlapping areas are still difficult to clean.

Aluminium frame VS stainless steel frame

The frames of the framed shower screen are made of two major materials, which are aluminium and stainless steel.

The aluminium frame is relatively cheap and lightweight, but it will cause rust when used for a long time. Compared with aluminium, stainless steel is denser, heavier, harder, and stronger against acid and alkali.

Pay attention to the grade of stainless steel when purchasing, because different grades of stainless steel have different physical properties. If you choose grade 304 stainless steel, you are worry-free.

PHOTO: Starry Homestead

However, there are still some 304 stainless steels on the market that contain impurities and may cause slight rust. It can be cleaned simply by using stainless steel descaling detergent.

Water test

Remember to take the water test after installing the shower screen.

Dry the outer periphery of the fixed part of the shower screen first, and then spray water to all the edges of the fixed screen.

Wait for thirty minutes to observe whether there is water leakage outside the shower screen.

Tips from the renovation consultant

When installing the shower screen, pay attention to whether the frame will be attached to the window.

When installing the shower screen, pay attention to whether the frame will be attached to the window as shown in the figure above. Although there is no problem with this method of installation, if you consider installing an exhaust fan or thermo ventilator on the window, you must arrange the installation location before the installation. Moreover, because the aluminium window will be slightly indented, there is a chance of water splashing out during use. If you find the final price different from the quoted price, it may because there are beams or connection points at the bathroom ceiling that incur extra fee for special treatment.

This article was first published in Renonation.