A guide to Old-Fashioned: A timeless cocktail doused in history and flavour

In the world of cocktails, currently innovation and creativity is at its peak. But, there’s something just so timeless about a classic cocktail that has stood its ground and won hearts of many for centuries.

Take the Old-Fashioned for example, with its simple yet sophisticated blend of whiskey, sugar, bitters, and a twist of citrus, that has been a favourite among cocktail enthusiasts.

As we raise our glasses to Old Fashioned Month this November, here’s a guide to the Old-Fashioned cocktail to help you understand and appreciate the art of crafting this cherished libation.

The origins of the Old-Fashioned

The Old-Fashioned, with its roots tracing back to the early 19th century, is a drink that boasts both a rich history and a storied evolution. Initially known as the "whiskey cocktail", it is widely considered one of the oldest and the original cocktail recipes.

At its core, the cocktail is a straightforward blend of whiskey (rye or bourbon), sugar, a dash of bitters and citrus peels to top it all off. For more variations, seasoned cocktail enthusiasts mix in any aged spirit to make an old fashioned mix like the Scotch Old Fashioned, Brandy Old Fashioned and more.

There’s many debates in the cocktail world of where the drink originally started from, but there has been historical mentions of it near the 1700s to 1800s. Some believe it originated in New Orleans, where it was served with a spoon to stir up the sugar in the cocktail, whilst others believe that the drink got its start in Louisville, Kentucky, at a private club just minutes away from the Old Forester distillery, known for the world’s first bottled bourbon.

As the cocktail scene evolved, bartenders and mixologists started to experiment with different ingredients and garnishes, which led to the creation of more complex and flamboyant presentations of the classic. However, a loyal following continued to order their cocktails in the "old-fashioned" style, adhering to the original recipe.

As a result, the cocktail became forever known as the Old-Fashioned, preserving it as a piece of cocktail history.

The evolution of the Old Fashioned

During the Prohibition era in America, where the sale and import of alcoholic beverages was banned, the quality of booze went down pretty quickly as most of it was homemade.

Bartenders had to get creative to mask the harsh taste of bootlegged spirits with cocktails like The Old Fashioned often embellished with various ingredients like fruit slices, and soda water to make it more palatable. The cocktail then saw a resurgence in popularity during the mid-20th century, with bourbon becoming the preferred base spirit.

In recent years, with craft cocktail taking the world by storm, the Old-Fashioned has resurfaced back into the limelight — only this time, mixologists are using high-quality spirits, fresh ingredients to bring the cocktail to its full potential and initial glory.

Sipping Old-Fashioned in Singapore

Here’s where you can find quality Old Fashioned in Singapore, to celebrate Old Fashioned Month.

Jigger & Pony

A signature drink at Singapore’s Best Bar, the Old Fashioned ($28) is the drink that started it all at Jigger & Pony. Part of the bar’s new IDENTITY menu, the perfected classic has been given a facelift bridging the gap from traditional to modern.

Concocted with Maker’s Mark Bourbon Whisky, Demerara Sugar, Angostura Bitters, citrus wheel, expect a rich drink balanced with a bitter-sweet complexity — just how we like it.

Jigger & Pony is located at Amara Singapore, 165 Tanjong Pagar Road, Singapore 088539, p. +65 9621 1074. Open Sun, Mon-Tue 6pm-12am, Wed-Thu 6pm-1am, Fri-Sat 6pm-2am.

Employees Only Singapore

Employees Only is nothing short of alluring and elevated — much like its cocktails. The Old Fashion in particular here has become a crowd-favourite. If you’d like to enjoy at home instead, the bar also retails its Bottled Old-Fashioned (three to four portions) for $75.

The drink serves up a blend of Wild Turkey Rye, EO Exclusive Vermouth, Grand Marnier and Bitters. Also available for purchase online.

Employees Only Singapore is located at 112 Amoy Street, Singapore 069932, p. +65 6221 7357. Open Sun-Fri 5pm-1am, Sat 5pm-2am.

Sago House

One of the top-rising bars in the nation, Sago House has been the talk of the town recently. With their ever evolving menu, you’re promised a new surprise each time.

From Corn Cup Old Fashioned, to the Joel-Fashioned, and the classic with a tailored twist, ask the bartender nicely and you might just find your new favourite drink of the week!

Sago House is located at 37 Duxton Hill, Singapore 089615, p. +65 8874 9936. Open Tue-Sun 6pm-12am. Closed on Mon.

Maison Ikkoku 2.0

Back after a recent renovation, Maison Ikkoku is a modern Japanese bar and restaurant. Now called Maison Ikkoku 2.0, the spot is the brainchild of Ethan Leslie Leong, renowned as the "Gin Composer". Needless to say the menu here is heavily focused on gin.

However, having recently competed in the Woodford Reserve’s Wonderful Race 2023 in honour of Old Fashion Month, mixologist Mingshan Shi also managed to secure a spot in the top 10 finalist for ver version of the Old Fashioned. Head over to the spot soon and you might just get to try some!

Maison Ikkoku 2.0 is located at 20 Kandahar Street, Singapore 198885, p.+65 6294 0078. Open Sun-Mon 6pm-11pm, Wed-Thur 6pm-1am, Fri-Sat: 6pm-2am.

Try it at home

Want to stir up the concoction at home? Here’s how you can craft the perfect Old-Fashioned to nurse throughout the night at home.

Place two sugar cube at the bottom of a mixing glass. Add two to three dashes of Angostura bitters to the sugar cube. Add a few drops of water to help dissolve the sugar. Muddle the sugar, bitters, and water together to create a paste. Add a large ice cube to the mixing glass. Pour the whiskey over the ice cubes. Stir gently with a bar spoon to mix the ingredients and chill the cocktail. Squeeze the oils from the citrus peel by holding it over the glass and giving it a good twist. Rub the peel around the rim of the glass to release its aroma. Drop the citrus peel into the glass as a garnish. Serve and savour your Old-Fashioned!

